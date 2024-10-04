John Legend's 1-Year-Old Son Wren Has a Man Bun and It's the Cutest Thing Ever

On October 3 John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared an Instagram carousel featuring the couple's entire family, and it was beyond adorable!

From their oldest daughter, Luna, showing off her photography skills to their oldest son, Miles, practicing his skateboard tricks, one thing is clear: the Legend family is growing up entirely too fast. However, one adorable photo in the carousel stood out to us: the Voice Coach's two youngest kids, Esti and Wren, posing together at the playground — and 1-year-old Wren is rocking a seriously impressive man bun in the fifth photo of the carousel.

"🤍🤍🤍," Teigen simply captioned.

It doesn't get much cuter than that, and for kids as adorable as Legend's, that's a high compliment! We're sure Wren — and that gorgeous head of hair — took great care of his sister on the playground that day.

But Wren and Esti aren't the only kids making headlines these days. Legend's two oldest children, Luna and Miles, contributed background vocals to his latest studio album, My Favorite Dream, a kid-centric record that originally developed from Legend's desire to create music not just for his own children, but for all kids.

In an August 2024 interview with Vogue, Legend revealed that Luna, 8, and Miles, 6, did great in the studio with their singing.

"They were probably a little nervous," Legend admitted. "They do understand that other people would listen to it; they listen to my music and come to my shows, so they're very aware of the fact I have an audience. So they were excited to do it, got through it, and gave me some good enough vocals to make it work."

When will John Legend return to The Voice?

John Legend appears in The Voice Season 25 Episode 9. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Season 26 of The Voice just kicked off with the first round of the Blind Auditions, and although Legend won't participate, fans of the artist won't have to wait much longer to see him attempt to win his second-ever Voice title. He'll make his triumphant return in Season 27 — scheduled to air on NBC in early 2025.

After being absent during Season 26 due to family and touring commitments, fans are already looking forward to Legend's return, even though they're falling in love with the dynamic between Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé this season!

Thankfully, after coming up short in Season 25, Legend still has plenty of time to develop a winning strategy to ensure victory in Season 27. However, he won't be the only returning Coach looking to make the most out of a second chance at redemption — get your singing voices ready, people!