Snoop Dogg's Special Trailer Outside The Voice Studio Has Such a Fitting Name

Gwen Stefani appeared on the September 30 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and spilled all the tea. The current Coach of The Voice Season 26 touched on everything from her friendship with Olivia Rodrigo to her family's recent European vacation — and she even dished on Snoop Dogg's personal trailer outside the set of The Voice. (He's a fellow Coach for Season 26!)

"Well, Snoop has a trailer that he brought that's outside of the studio," Stefani told Jimmy Kimmel. "It's the 'Green Room.'"

Is there a more apt name for a Snoop Dogg trailer than the tongue-in-cheek "Green Room?" We don't think so. (We'll let you read between the lines on what 'Green Room' means exactly, but if you know anything about Snoop, you know it's a fitting title!)

"I love Snoop from back in the day when we all discovered him, right?" Stefani told Kimmel. "And I got to hang out with him at the MTV Awards. It was right when we did the Rock Steady record. And actually, after that party, we copied that party for the 'Rock Steady' video, like that was the inspiration for kind of some of that video that we did."

The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions are underway

Snoop Dogg during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Season 26 of The Voice kicked off last week, which means one thing: the all-important Blind Auditions are here!

The Blind Auditions will see the Coaches assemble their team — sight unseen, of course — as they try to dethrone Reba McEntire as the reigning Voice champion. The Blind Auditions never disappoint, especially as each Coach gets more and more keen to fill out their teams with the best singers possible.

“Man, I learned from the best,” Stefani said about initially absorbing Blind Auditions strategies from Coach icon Adam Levine (who returns for The Voice in Season 27). “It’s funny, because it's just so different from what we're used to. But then you get to be in this other position of being a Coach, where you get to look back at your career and think, ‘Gosh, how did I do that? Like, let me share that with them, because maybe I can help them do it too.’”

