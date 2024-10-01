Gwen Stefani Took Blake Shelton to Europe for the 1st Time & Made Him Ride a Bike

When The Voice's Gwen Stefani arranges a European vacation for her family, everybody sticks to the itinerary — even if your name is Blake Shelton.

During a September 30 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the longtime Voice Coach pulled back the curtain on a recent European vacation she had with hubby Shelton and her kids. As it turns out, the trip included a non-stop schedule of family activities; during one such outing, a hilarious pic of Shelton was taken that Stefani couldn't help but tell Kimmel about.

"Look how cute my husband is," Stefani said as a photo of Shelton hunched over on a bike was shown to viewers.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was rightfully skeptical, as Shelton didn't seem to be having a good time on the bike.

"Why would you do this to him?" Kimmel asked jokingly. "I can't imagine that he did this voluntarily."

"You can tell he has the energy of, 'My wife told me to do this,'" Stefani said with a laugh.

"We had so much fun," she continued. "[But] if I did it again, I would definitely do less stuff, you know what I mean?"

Maybe some more rest days minus the bikes!

Gwen Stefani is assembling her team on The Voice Season 26

Austyns Stancil performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 2 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Stefani is currently assembling her dream team of singers in her quest for another victory on The Voice Season 26. So far, she's added some impressive performers to her roster. Artists like Austyns Stancil — who blew viewers away with a fantastic Smokey Robinson cover — have already stood out as the cream of the crop, even this early in the Blind Auditions.

"You're so good in each part of your voice. That made me turn," Stefani told Stancil after he performed "Ooo Baby Baby." "It's technically great, but how do we find who you are? I think that's something I could help you with if you were on Team Gwen."

That was all the convincing the father of three needed — he officially joined Stefani's squad, and the No Doubt lead singer couldn't have been any happier.

"I love Austyns," she concluded. "He has a beautiful, beautiful voice. He's super skilled... He is one of the best singers that we've heard so far."

The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions continue Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.