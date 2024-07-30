John Legend's Basset Hound, Pearl, Was So Small With the Biggest Ears As a Puppy (PIC)

The Voice Coach shared a throwback photo with one of his family dogs for her third birthday.

From his wife to his kids to his pets, there is plenty to love about John Legend's family. However, a recent throwback photo is now in the running for "the cutest thing ever" in the Legend household!

On July 29, the longtime Voice Coach posted a sweet photo of himself and his basset hound, Pearl, when she was just a puppy. At the time Pearl was a fraction of her current size and her long ears who giant for her small frame.

While the 2024 Summer Olympics are (rightfully) stealing everyone's attention lately, sometimes the cutest pictures of a dog dad and his little pup will stick in people's minds the most. And it doesn't get any better than one of the most talented performers of his generation celebrating three years with one of his favorite pets.

"Little Pearl joined the family 3 years ago today," the "All of Me" singer captioned.

Legend looked dashing in an all-denim outfit, and tiny little Pearl looked too comfy lying on his lap. (There is no word on how jealous Legend's gigantic poodle, Petey, was during this particularly heartwarming photo shoot.)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have four dogs

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen (with their dogs Penny & Petey) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

On July 21, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to announce Pearl's arrival in the family with an understandably excited post:

"Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household!" Teigen captioned. "We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!! Penny is obsessed with her so it's been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold. I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can't wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much. Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home."

As of July 2024, there are officially four dogs in the Legend household — ostensibly one for each child! Besides Pearl, the Legend pet roster runs quite deep. Petey, Penny, and Pebbles — and yes, there are plenty of photos of Legend relaxing in the company of those four charismatic pups!

Legend makes his Coaching return to The Voice after a one-season absence in Season 27, where he'll go for his second career Season title. Of course, besides his legions of fans around the world, he'll be cheered on by his wife, his kids, and his many, many dogs. (He wouldn't have it any other way.)