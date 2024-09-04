Jennifer Lopez's Chaotic Dance Battle With Jimmy Fallon Had Her Cursing

Katie Ledecky on Playing Peek-a-Boo with Michael Jordan and Viral Fan Moment at Paris Olympics

"I hate you," Lopez cheekily told Fallon at one point during the battle.

Jimmy Fallon should have heeded the words Jennifer Lopez said right before their famous March 2017 dance battle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They turned out to be true!

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

"You know, you put me in these things, and you know how competitive I am so I start acting crazy," Lopez hilariously warned Fallon as the dance battle segment began.

The concept was simple: The two would take turns pulling never-before-seen dance moves out of a bag, and they'd have to do them. Fallon started things off with a surprisingly entertaining dance called "Putting on Skinny Jeans." The stage was set for Lopez, who pulled "Washing Machine on Spin Cycle." Naturally, she wowed with an impromptu dance that was equal parts sexy and hilarious.

However, one dance spelled trouble for Lopez: "Hot Cowboy." That's when the curse words started flying.

"I hate you," Lopez told Fallon after throwing a well-timed f-bomb in his direction (bleeped out, of course).

Fallon laughed off the swear, and Lopez couldn't help but get a little saucy doing the dance. The category was "Hot Cowboy," after all.

RELATED: You Can't Even Tell Kelly Clarkson's Rousing ''Let's Get Loud'' Cover Was Last Minute

The crowd in attendance loved every minute of the battle. Lopez's admittedly competitive nature made the proceedings all the more exciting. Their battle ended with a delightful duet of "Seeing Yourself on the Jumbotron." Watch, above, to see how that was portrayed.

Ultimately, Fallon declared Lopez the undisputed champion of this battle—and deservedly so.

Celebrity dance battles are one of the best parts of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon visits SiriusXM Studios on November 16, 2023 in New York City; Jennifer Lopez attends the" 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci" at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Presley Ann/Getty Images

Lopez is far from the first celebrity to take part in a good, old-fashioned dance battle on the long-running late-night show. Fans are still cracking up over America's Got Talent Judge Heidi Klum's June 2017 dance moves. Truly, TV doesn't get much better than watching Klum pull off moves like "Fork in the Garbage Disposal" and "Eggs and Bacon."

RELATED: Long Live Jennifer Lopez in Her "Tight Pants"

Even celebrities like Madonna and Blake Lively have gotten into the action over the years, proving that a dance battle against Jimmy Fallon is truly the gift that keeps on giving.