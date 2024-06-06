Jenna Bush Hager Coordinated with Her Husband in Wild Curly White Wigs (PIC)

The TODAY co-host and her husband, Henry Chase Hager, clearly have a ton of fun together.

We know TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager is the daughter of one American president and the granddaughter of another, but is she also into Revolutionary Era cosplay? Because she just posted a picture of herself and her husband, Henry Chase Hager, wearing the white wigs of the era (paired with colorfully-lensed aviator glasses) and seemingly other period-appropriate garb. Check out the beauty mark above her lip to see just how far they took it.

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband goof around in white wigs

Whatever the occasion, it looks like they're having a ton of fun. The picture is the first from Hager's May 2024 round-up on Instagram, captioned, "MAY!!!! You were wild (and mostly!) wonderful! 💕💕."

Other special memories including the family of five exploring a tunnel, a beautiful pink flower, time by the pool, and the family cat making its way to a soccer game. Air Bud reboot in the works?

The family actually has two cats, despite Hager's allergies. Hollywood, the multi-colored feline, was a gift to her daughter Mila in 2022, and Mango, the white fluff ball, was given to her daughter Poppy in 2024.

Why Jenna Bush Hager's kids call her "Kylie Jenner"

One slightly puzzling picture was a homemade card made by the couple's three children, likely for Mother's Day. It says "Love U Mom, thanks 4 all u do!" and lists Hager's nicknames, including moma j, moma kitty and... Kylie Jenner. Naturally, this caused a bit of confusion, and one commenter politely asked why the lip kit maven's name was on the card.

"JENNA--turned JEN JEN tuned Jenner turned into KYLIE!" the co-host explained in a reply.

About Jenna Bush Hager's husband, Henry Chase Hager

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Hager worked in her father George W. Bush's White House from 2001 to 2003, and the pair met in 2004, tying the knot in 2008. Hager told the beautiful story of their engagement on TODAY, sharing, ‘’We hiked to Cadillac Mountain, which is the first place the sun hits the United States. When the sun rose, he proposed.’’

In 2020, Hager told Hoda Kotb how she knew that Hager was right for her. “I do think one of the reasons why I knew really soon Henry was the one is I was completely myself, and he loved it,” she said.

