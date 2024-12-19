Is There a New Episode of Found Tonight? (Thursday, December 19, 2024)

Season 2 of the hit missing persons drama is currently on hiatus until Thursday, January 16.

A crisis management expert walks into an abandoned high school with a pair of brass knuckles. No, that's not the setup to a joke, but where we last left Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) in Season 2 of NBC's Found. The midseason finale left off with the tantalizing promise of another reunion between Gabi and her former kidnapper, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar).

"We’re going to definitely get to see another Sir and Gabi encounter, and the brass knuckles will be in hand," Hampton, who is also a producer on the hit show, teased during an interview with Deadline. "That, I can tell you. You’re going to see Sir bring up some things about other characters that Gabi wasn’t aware of, maybe even the ones that you think are all on the good moral compass, i.e. Trent, and that will be a shocker. We’re going to then be able to see Sir getting what’s coming for him, that’s what I can say about that. It will come to a head. Then you’re gonna get to see us dig into Margaret a little bit more, and Jamie. That, I think, everybody has been waiting for. There’s a lot, a lot ahead."

Is NBC's Found new tonight, December 19, 2024? No, NBC will not be airing a new episode of Found tonight. The show's second season is currently on hiatus until Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. Click here for everything you need to know about the Season 2 return.

What is the premise of NBC's Found?

Found centers around Mosely & Associates (otherwise known as M&A), the crisis management outfit founded by former kidnap victim, Gabi Mosely. The devoted experts at M&A, all of whom grapple with deep-rooted psychological trauma related to kidnap and/or hostage situations, specialize in finding people often ignored by the system.

The show was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Her fellow EPs include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn.

Who is in the Found cast? The Found cast includes the talents of Shanola Hampton (Gabi Mosely), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Hugh Evans, aka Sir), Kelli Williams (Margaret Reed), Brett Dalton (Detective Mark Trent), Gabrielle Walsh (Lacey Quinn, aka Bella), Arlen Escarpeta (Zeke Wallace), Karan Oberoi (Dhan Rana), Brett Dalton (Detective Mark Trent), and Lee Osorio (Ethan).

How can you watch Found Seasons 1 and 2 right now? The first eight episodes of Found Season 2 are now streaming exclusively on Peacock, along with the complete first season.

