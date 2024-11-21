Found Midseason Finale Reveals Shocking Truth in Kidnapping of Margaret’s Son Jamie

There's no denying that one of the most tortured characters on NBC's Found is Margaret Reed (played by Kelli Williams). Determined to find out what happened to her son Jamie years before, Margaret developed a keen sense of observation that allows her to pick up on subtle clues and minor fluctuations in human behavior.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Found Thursday, October 3 at 10/9c on NBC.

It's great for determining whether a person isn't being entirely truthful, but this uncanny superpower (lovingly dubbed "Margaret-Vision" by the other members of Mosely & Associates) did come at a steep cost. By focusing all of her time on Jamie's mysterious abduction and spending every night at the bus station where he went missing, Margaret became estranged from her husband and remaining children.

RELATED: Gabi & the Found Team Search For a Missing Mother in Sneak Peek at Midseason Finale (WATCH)

While this unyielding quest for answers was never healthy, per se, Margaret's mental well-being definitely took more of a nosedive in the wake of Gabi's (Shanola Hampton) shocking confession at the very end of Season 1. Her understandable inability to cope with a close friend's betrayal only got worse following the events of Season 2, Episode 5 ("Missing While Presumed Dead"), which involved the case of a teenage girl who was reunited with her parents nearly a decade after disappearing. Filled with new hope, yet overworked and still grappling with her confused feelings toward Gabi, Margaret snaps at the bus station, assaulting a janitor and getting banned from the premises via restraining order.

All of this proves to be too much for the character by tonight's midseason finale — "Missing While Haunted" — where she implores Dhan's therapist husband, Ethan (Lee Osorio), to help her suppress highly painful memories of the day Jamie went missing. In particular, she wants to forget what occurred just moments before the boy's kidnapping.

Found midseason finale reveals new information about Margaret's son, Jamie

Margaret (Kelli Williams) appears in Found Season 2 Episode 6 "Missing While Gabi Mosely". Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

In a flashback sequence, we learn that an exasperated Margaret told Jamie to leave her alone while she filled in a crossword puzzle at the bus station. Overcome with guilt over the fact that she made her son an easy target for a predator in exchange for a few moments of peace and quiet, Margaret intends to drown herself at a beach where she once spent happier times with Jamie.

Luckily, Dhan tracks his colleague down just in time and insists her actions on that fateful day don't make her a bad mother — they only make her human. Moreover, Dhan vows to wade into the water alongside her because he can't stand to live life without his M&A family. This touching proclamation is enough to get Margaret to abandon her suicide attempt and she ultimately decides to take a leave of absence from M&A in order to focus on therapy and her daughter, Taylor (Callie McClincy).

RELATED: Why Did Margaret Get Arrested?! All is Revealed in Latest Episode of NBC's Found

How can you watch Found Season 2?

New episodes of Found premiere on NBC every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET before making their way to Peacock the following day. This broadcast routine will go on hiatus until the new year, but don't worry — there are still 14 episodes left in Found Season 2.

The complete first season — comprised of 13 episodes — is now available to stream on NBCUniversal's streaming platform. Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!