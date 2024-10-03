Sir Attacks Gabbi's Team in Found Season 2's Terrifying Premiere - But Who Survives?

**SPOILER WARNING! The following contains major spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Found!**

Found is back and no one at M&A is safe from Sir's rampage.

Fittingly enough, it's been almost nine months since NBC aired the Season 1 finale of its hit missing persons drama, Found.

If you recall, nine months is the exact span of time that Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) kept Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) locked up in her basement, using him as a Hannibal Lecter-type resource to solve missing persons cases often overlooked by the system. After months of anticipation, the show finally returned to the airwaves tonight for the premiere of Found Season 2, which finds Sir on the loose and raising all kinds of hell.

Let's take a look at what happened...

The Season 2 premiere of Found picks up right where the first season left off

Having escaped his basement prison, Sir (real name: Hugh Evans) promptly cleans himself up with a shave and goes after Gabi’s teammates — nearly all of whom walked away in shock and disgust after learning what their boss had done to her former captor for the last nine months. Dhan (Karan Oberoi), of course, helped capture him, but never dreamed Gabi would do what she did. Nevertheless, the group’s scattering in the wake of Gabi’s confession makes them easier targets for Sir, who surreptitiously slips poisoned food to Margaret (Kelli Williams) and Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta).

Margaret is able to avoid the tainted food in time, but Zeke isn’t so lucky and winds up in the hospital. Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), meanwhile, is taken hostage, sparking a citywide search headed up by Detective Trent (Brett Dalton), who wants Sir’s siblings brought in for questioning, though we later learn they most likely haven’t been in contact with their brother for over two decades. What’s more, it sounds as though Sir stabbed his mother to death and used a house fire to cover up the homicide.

While picking up an aerial drone from Zeke’s apartment, Dhan discovers that Zeke has penned a letter of resignation and plans to cut off financial aid to Mosely & Associates after a period of six months. After a beat, however, Dhan deletes the email. Margaret also takes the news of Gabi’s betrayal especially hard, making the claim that all of the firm’s cases are now tainted by Sir’s involvement. “We’re not who I thought we were,” she proclaims. “Gabi’s not who I thought she was. Once we find Lacey, I’m done.”

Gabi (Shanola Hampton), and Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton) appear in Found, Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Needing everyone to be on the same page, Gabi reluctantly spills her secret to Trent, who is angry…to say the least. He advises Gabi to call her lawyer and she doesn’t protest. Gabi wants to turn herself in, but just needs some time to find Lacey. Trent capitulates against his better judgement, giving her 72 hours to get the job done before he officially slaps on the cuffs.

Gabi then holds a press conference, where she quotes Plato’s Symposium, playing on Sir’s love of the classics in the hopes that it will get him to make contact. He doesn’t reach out directly, but sends a cryptic message — “Not yet!!” — alongside a mannequin and a copy of Richard Wright’s Native Son stuffed into the trunk of a stolen car.

Back at the hospital, Zeke wakes up in a panic and a state of physical pain. His phobia of leaving the house might be psychological, but it still manifests itself in a very tangible way. With his father’s consent, he’s allowed to go home and insists on helping with the search for Lacey, in spite of the fact that his body is still flushing out poison.

At M&A, Gabi shares a tearful reunion with Lacey’s mother, Gina Quinn (Dionne Gipson), while Zeke and the gang discover that Sir used Dhan’s husband's credit cards to rent three short-term vacation homes.

Gabi (Shanola Hampton), Gina (Dionne Gibson), and Margaret (Kelli Williams) appear in Found Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

They follow up the lead, but only find Gabi’s clothes burning in a trash can and a second message on a fogged-up bathroom mirror: “oK.” Not long after, Gabi makes the connection: it’s not a message from Sir, but from Gabi, letting the others know she’s alright. The “oK” was shorthand for Dot and the Kangaroo, a book Gabi gave Lacey after they escaped Sir’s captivity all those years ago. Even after they got away, however, Sir kept tabs on Lacey, viewing her as his “key” to Gabi.

In the final scene of the Season 2 premiere, Gabi discovers a code left for her within the pages of Native Son, which leads her to a public payphone through which Sir makes contact.

Does anyone on Gabi's team die in the Found Season 2 premiere? No. Thankfully, Sir's attacks on Gabi's team haven't ended with any deaths — at least not yet.

What is the premise of NBC's Found? Found centers around the team at Mosely & Associates, a Washington, D.C.-based endeavor that is half PR firm and half private investigation service. The company was founded by Gabi Mosely, who, after being held against her will for over a year by a man named "Sir," has dedicated her life to finding missing people often overlooked by the system: people of color, prostitutes, the homeless, etc. Working alongside her are other people deeply traumatized by kidnappings and/or unsolved missing persons cases.

And that's a wrap on Episode 1! Will Lacey make it home soon or end up as Sir’s second (alleged) murder victim? You’ll just have to tune in and find out! New episodes of Found air on NBC every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET before making their Peacock debut the following day. The complete first season is now streaming.