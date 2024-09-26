Where to Watch Season 2 of NBC's Missing Persons Thriller Found

Back in the fall of 2023, Found brought something fresh to TV when the deliciously dark mystery-solving drama debuted on NBC. With Shanola Hampton in the leading role as ace kidnapping case-solver Gabi Mosley, the series mixed up the crime-sleuthing formula to show that even when you’re playing on the right side, you’re still only one step away from becoming the bad guy.

Season 2 of Found is set to arrive this fall, bringing new mysteries and new wrinkles to Gabi’s mind-bending connection with her own disturbing past. Whether you’re new to the series or just can’t wait for a fresh batch of episodes, we’ve got all the details on how to watch.

What is Found about?

Found is based on a simple idea: What does a kidnapping survivor equipped with charm, compassion, and an impressively big brain do with her childhood trauma once she’s matured into a productive, career-minded grown-up? Hampton plays Gabi as the series’ answer to that question, following her weekly triumphs and trials as the leader of a private missing-persons agency in Washington, D.C.

Gabi knows what it’s like to be the forgotten face amidst a sea of high-profile kidnapping cases, and she and her team of recovery specialists have a knack for going where the police won’t. But Gabi’s success doesn’t just stem from her agency’s combined skills, darker forces are at work, as she secretly keeps her childhood kidnapper — a brilliant but broken criminal known as “Sir” (aka Hugh Evans, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) — deep in the basement of her D.C.-area home as her own secret prisoner, and, more importantly, as her unofficial partner in kidnapping psychology.

Season 1 of Found ended with a dramatic tangle of twists, as Sir escapes Gabi’s basement dungeon — a surprise that in turn forces Gabi to reveal her criminally dark secret to all her longtime agency friends. Confessing such an enormous truth comes as an especially devastating emotional blow for Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), Gabi’s closest confidant who bears her own trauma as a fellow childhood kidnapping victim. As the Season 1 finale hints, Lacey might be in actual danger, now that Sir is on the loose and sending sinister signals about what he might do with all his newfound freedom.

When does Season 2 of Found premiere? Season 2 of Found premieres on Thursday, October 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC. With Sir officially out of the basement, the upcoming second season is set to get interesting in all sorts of ways that threaten to shatter Gabi’s control-obsessed comfort zone. Even though he's finally escaped, Sir definitely shares a twisted bond with Gabi, and the two appear to have their fates eternally entwined — for better or for worse.

Where & When to watch Found

New Season 2 episodes of Found will air on NBC every Thursday following the series' October 3 season premiere. Each new episode also will land next-day on Peacock.

You can also hit up Peacock to completely catch up with all the action on Found so far, as all 13 episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on the NBCUniversal platform 24/7.

