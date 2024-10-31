It was only a matter of time until Margaret completely unraveled, especially after gaining new hope in Episode 5.

Why Did Margaret Get Arrested?! What Happened on the Latest Episode of NBC's Found

Ever since Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) spilled her dark secret — aka the fact that she kept her former kidnapper Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) locked up in her basement for nine months — to the other members of her kidnapping consulting firm Mosely & Associates on NBC's Found, team member Margaret Reed (Kelli Williams) has struggled to maintain what the other characters have dubbed "Margaret Vision."

Developed after the disappearance of her young son at a bus station years before, Margaret's Sherlock Holmes-like power of observation allows her to read people and situations like no one else. She can tell if someone's lying, or hone in on the tiniest of clues that can break a case wide open.

The fact that her trusty "superpower" is on the fritz, however, hints at a much larger problem simmering under the surface. While everyone is processing Gabi's confession in their own way, Margaret seems to have been hit the hardest. She is committed to seeing Gabi behind bars and refuses to accept any help from Sir, no matter how invaluable it might be. Relying on the insight of a wanted psychopath would be a total betrayal of M&A's core values. A totally reasonable argument, sure, but Margaret is coping in all the wrong ways by ceasing therapy sessions and working herself way too hard.

It should come as little surprise, therefore, that Margaret ends up in the custody of the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department at the end of Season 2, Episode 5.

Kelli Williams as Margaret in Found Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Why was Margaret arrested on NBC's Found? We don't know — at least not yet. In true Found fashion, Season 2, Episode 5 leaves us on a cliffhanger and doesn't divulge the reason for Margaret's arrest.

With that said, it's probably safe to assume something went down at the bus station where the character spends her nights, hoping to get some lead on where Jamie might be after all this time. But it was only a matter a time of until Margaret unraveled, especially after tonight's episode, which involved the case of a teenage girl who had gone missing for seven years.

