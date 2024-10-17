Found Season 2: Sir & Gabi Have a Bloody Face Off in Episode 3 - But Does Lacey Survive?

We're only three episodes into Season 2 of NBC's Found, and things have already reached a wild boiling point in the desperate search for Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and his latest captive, Lacey Quinn (Gabrielle Walsh). It's crazy to think that 19 episodes still remain in the young-but-action-packed season, but we have absolute faith in series creator/showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and her team of writers.

Let's take a look at everything that went down in Found, Season 2, Episode 3, "Missing While Lonely."

Lacey might be dead in Found Season 2, Episode 3 prologue

Mark-Paul Gosselaar appears as Sir in Season 2 Episode 3 of Found. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Season 2, Episode 3 begins with a flash forward 36 hours into the future, where a bruised and bloodied Detective Trent (Brett Dalton) holds a press conference. "The kidnapping of Lacey Quinn has not had the ending that we'd hoped for," he says, clearly holding back tears. Before we can bear it any longer, one of the attending journalists asks the big question: Is Lacey alive or was she murdered by Sir?

We don't get to see Trent's response as the scene cuts to Dhan (Karan Oberoi) entering Gabi's house and angrily reacting to a note written upon a page of yellow legal paper left on the kitchen counter. A split second later, Margaret (Kelli Williams) barges into the hospital, begging a doctor to disclose Lacey's condition. It does seem like the worst has come to pass as we cut yet again to Sir telling a dead-eyed Gabi (Shanola Hampton) that no one will come between them ever again.

36 hours before all that stuff hits the fan...

Gabi returns to the public payphone through which Sir previously made contact, only to find that it's been set on fire. "Sir just escalated things," she says to Dhan.

Meanwhile, Sir enjoys a little catch-up with his younger brother, Christian Evans (Michael Cassidy), but the reunion is far from genial. Christian calls Sir "delusional" and implores him to stop inflicting trauma on Gabi and her friends. Sir, of course, refuses to see sense in that, and gives Christian an ultimatum: leave D.C. at once or face the consequences. Christian doesn't comply, but returns to the M&A offices, where he voices regret over not helping the authorities capture his brother after Gabi and Lacey's escape 20 years ago. This desire to make amends is quickly overshadowed by the allegation that Sir murdered his mother and used a house fire to cover up the evidence. Overcome with shock, Christian storms out.

An incarcerated gold digger?

Gabi (Shanola Hampton), and Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton) appear in Found, Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Hoping to exploit Sir's narcissism and save an innocent life at the same time, Gabi takes on the case of Betty Conley (Elizabeth Becka), a wealthy real estate mogul who mysteriously went missing just before her marriage to imprisoned killer, Ivan Samuels (Matthew Alan). Samuels was put away after taking revenge on the drunk driver that killed his daughter. In a grief-fueled rage, he went to the driver's house with a gun, unaware that the man's wife was in the line of fire.

"[Sir] will see himself in Ivan, a misunderstood man trying to fight for the woman he loves," Gabi explains. "He'll re-engage." She successfully gets his attention on live TV after staging a faux fainting fit during a press conference. As Sir paces around his latest safe house, thoroughly disquieted, we see Lacey is still alive, but in a bad way. She's unconscious, and judging by the way her eyelids are fluttering, she most likely has a concussion. Sir reaches out to Gabi with an offer of advisement, but immediately hangs up when she demands an update on Lacey.

While Detective Trent still wants nothing to do with Gabi and is sticking by his promise to arrest her once the 72-hour moratorium is up, he reluctantly agrees to work the Conley case alongside her. The pair interviews Samuels as well as Betty's son, Eric (Jonathan Baron) — both of whom offer conflicting viewpoints on the matter.

Ivan seems genuinely concerned for his fiancée, while Eric believes the felon just wants to marry his mother for her money. To that end, he hopes to set up a conservatorship, believing Betty isn't in the proper mental state to make her decisions on her own. After all, why would she make Samuels the sole beneficiary of her estate? This move deeply concerned Eric and the family lawyer, Mark Craig (Pat Dortch). Beyond their shared concern for Betty, however, Eric and Craig obviously can't stand each other.

At this juncture, both Eric and Ivan seem like viable suspects, albeit for different reasons. Eric has serious financial issues that would be solved if his mother was conveniently out of the way. Ivan, on the other hand, appears to be running a prison empire on Betty's dime. Ivan denies the allegation that he's been ordering hits on other inmates. Quite the opposite, he and Betty used the latter's money to purchase basic necessities — like soap, shower shoes, ramen, and even protection — for other prisoners. More importantly, Ivan did not pay a former inmate, Patrick Abbott, to whack Betty in a scheme to cash in on the will. In fact, Ivan seems quite disturbed by the news that Abbott is out of jail.

During a stakeout of Abbott's residence, Gabi tries to explain her motivations for taking Sir hostage: she lost her mind after losing her father and thought revenge was the only solution. Trent counters with the argument that if she had only confided in him, Sir would be rotting in jail right now instead of terrorizing everyone she loves. Their conversation is cut short when Abbott leaves the house and tries to give them the slip. Trent catches up with the felon and receives a blow to the face for his trouble, hence the blood and bruises we saw in the prologue. With Gabi's help (she throws a pretty mean punch when the situation calls for it), Trent arrests Abbott, who has an alibi for the time of Betty's disappearance.

When the investigation seems to have reached a standstill, Sir calls back, urging Gabi to look for anyone who wanted to "drive a wedge between" Betty and Ivan, whom he compares to Romeo and Juliet. Gabi perceives his view of the matter as deeply flawed because the star-crossed lovers of Shakespeare's romantic tragedy were not killed by the Montagues or the Capulets, but by Friar Laurence, whose desire to help the two eponymous characters accidentally ended in their premature deaths.

As such, Gabi focuses the search to someone who would want to keep Betty and Ivan apart out of love, not greed or jealousy. Betty's Friar Laurence, it transpires, is her lawyer, Mark Craig. He believed his client was being brainwashed and hoped to change her mind with the aid of his "behavioral interventionist" wife. Craig and his spouse are carted away, while Betty thanks Gabi for saving her. She also shares the news that this whole ordeal has led to a reconciliation with Eric, who now wants to meet Ivan.

The final encounter

Gabrielle Elise Walsh as Lacey Quinn on Found Season 1 Episode 10 "Missing While Indoctrinated". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

While poking around for clues at the rental house Sir hastily vacated in last week's episode, Margaret, Dhan, and Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta), digitally patched in via tablet, discover a partially-burned credit card, which they track back to a local bookstore. While there, Sir purchased the very same word search books Gabi got for Lacey following their escape from the farmhouse.

Only Gabi makes this connection and, not wanting anyone in to stop her from doing what must come next, leads Dhan, Zeke, and Margaret on a wild goose chase, convincing them that Sir is about to kill Lacey and start over by kidnapping another child. While they run out to stop the non-existent abduction, Gabi writes them a note on a piece of yellow legal paper, explaining that they'll find Lacey alive at her old childhood home. By the time they get there, Gabi will have already left with Sir. Giving in to his twisted fantasy of them being together is the only way to stop the madness.

Gabi finally goes to confront Sir, who insists she must come with him willingly this time. She agrees, but just then, Lacey gains consciousness, grabs a nearby scissors and stabs Sir in the back. Lacey tries to finish the job before she's stopped by Gabi. "If you kill him, you become me," she tells Lacey. "You cross this line and it will break you." Lacey passes out again and Gabi calls for an ambulance, leading us back into the opening press conference. The journalist repeats the question: "Is Lacey Quinn alive?" This time, Detective Trent answers: "Lacey Quinn has been found, but remains in critical condition. We don't know if she'll survive..."

