Gabi & the Found Team Search For a Missing Mother in Sneak Peek at Midseason Finale (WATCH)

Even with Sir on the loose, it's still business as usual for Gabi Mosely and her team in the Season 2 midseason finale.

Just because Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is still on the loose doesn't mean Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and the rest of M&A can take a break from what they do best: finding missing persons ignored by the system.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Found Thursday, October 3 at 10/9c on NBC.

It's still business as usual in the exclusive clip below from tomorrow night's Found Season 2 midseason finale, "Missing While Haunted." The episode centers around a young girl named Stevie, who calls on the crisis management firm to track down her missing mother, who's been living in mortal fear of a man named "Kane" for years. The woman's unease is so great, that she insists on living and moving around in an RV.

RELATED: [SPOILER] on Gabi's Team Gets Raided by the Police on Latest Episode of Found — What Happened?!

Watch an exclusive clip from Found Season 2 midseason finale, "Missing While Haunted"

What is the premise of NBC's Found? Created and showrun by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found centers around a crisis management outfit founded by former kidnap victim, Gabi Mosely. Dubbed Mosely & Associates, the Washington, D.C.-based firm specializes in tracking down individuals who have gone missing. The devoted experts at M&A, all of whom grapple with deep-rooted psychological trauma related to kidnap and/or hostage situations, specialize in finding people who often fall through the cracks.

Kelli Williams (Margaret Reed), Brett Dalton (Detective Mark Trent), Gabrielle Walsh (Lacey Quinn, aka Bella), Arlen Escarpeta (Zeke Wallace), and Karan Oberoi (Dhan Rana) round out the main cast.

Carroll also serves an an executive producer on the series alongside Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn.

RELATED: Found Star Arlen Escarpeta On Playing Agoraphobe Zeke Wallace & What's Really in Those Shot Glasses

How can you watch Found Season 2?

New episodes of Found, including the midseason finale, premiere on NBC every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET before making their way to Peacock the following day. This broadcast routine will go on hiatus until the new year, but don't worry — there are still 14 episodes left in Found Season 2.

The complete first season — comprised of 13 episodes — is now available to stream on the NBCUniversal platform.

Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!