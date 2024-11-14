[SPOILER] on Gabi's Team Gets Raided by the Police on Latest Episode of Found — What Happened?!

Things seemed to be looking up for M&A's resident tech whiz and benefactor. It all went wrong in Found, Season 2, Episode 7.

In last week's episode of Found, Zeke Wallace (Arlen Escarpeta) took a massive step toward overcoming his agoraphobia by placing one foot outside his apartment door in order to feel the rain on his skin.

"One of my main things with Zeke, even when I read the script and character breakdown, I was like, ‘I don't want Zeke to just be a talking head. Zeke needs to be a fully, fleshed-out character from from top to bottom — from his demeanor, to his energy, to his hair, to his clothes. I want to see a full character,'" Escarpeta told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 2 premiere. "And God bless [series creator and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll] and NBC. They’ve given me nothing but the space to make Zeke just that."

It seemed like things were really looking up for Mosely & Associates' resident tech wizard and benefactor, who has suffered much — sustaining a head injury, getting poisoned by Sir (Mark Paul Gosselaar), and having to deal with the inexpressible heartbreak of Gabi's (Shanola Hampton) betrayal. He really needed a win, and finding the courage to brave the outside world, even in such a limited capacity, marked a huge development milestone for the character. Sadly, everything went wrong in Episode 7: "Missing While Hated."

Found Season 2, Episode 7 ends with an unexpected police raid

With the initial shock of Gabi's admission now abating, nearly all the members of M&A have slowly begun to forgive their colleague's grievous lapse in judgement when she kidnapped Sir and held him hostage for nine months. They even want to help her stay out of prison, with Zeke going so far as to illegally hack into the Washington, D.C. Police Department's computer system to find out what kind of case Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton) is building against Gabi.

This ultimately backfires when the police unexpectedly raid his apartment at the end of the episode, confiscating his hard drives and cutting off his internet (the latter, of course, being Zeke's only connection to the outside world). Zeke begins to have a panic attack while Trent explains that the matter is out of his hands. With that said, the detective is not a completely unreasonable man and was able to convince his boss to let Zeke remain at home rather than have him brought into the station. The raid also affected Margaret (Kelli Williams), whose live feed of the bus station, which she is no longer allowed to enter, was cut off.

