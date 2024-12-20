Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (December 20, 2024)
Dateline revisits a troubling case from 2013.
For 33 seasons, Dateline has exhaustively reported on the most complex and troubling true crime cases, both old and new. This week, Dateline is revisiting a disturbing case about a woman who survived a brutal attack over a decade ago.
Below is everything you need to know to watch Dateline this week on NBC.
Is there a new Dateline on tonight, December 20, 2024?
No, a new episode of Dateline is not airing tonight, December 20, 2024. But you’ll still be able to watch Dateline on Friday night.
At 9/8c on Friday, December 20, NBC is airing an episode, reported by Keith Morrison, from Dateline Season 29, "Left for Dead."
“After 20-year-old Amber Smith survives a brutal attack, detectives work tirelessly to find a suspect. But when they finally do, she is convinced they have the wrong man,” the episode’s synopsis reads.
During the episode, Morrison speaks with several key figures involved in the case including Smith, Officer Dane Stratton, and Detective Siobhan Seymour.
In 2013, Smith, 20 years old at the time, was brutally assaulted at a park in Fort Collins, Colorado. “We get a call of a female’s voice in a park screaming,” Stratton says in a preview clip for the episode. “I can hear, still to this day, her screams of just agony, pain … My headlights caught her on the service road, she’s naked, she’s bound, there’s just red all over her face. The red that I was seeing was a red duct tape … She’d been strangled and left here for dead.”
“I’ve seen my share of pretty horrible things, this was a very scary case,” Detective Seymour says in the preview clip. “I was terrified that he was going to strike again.”
How can I watch Dateline?
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
You can stream hundreds of past episodes of Dateline on Peacock right now. Currently, episodes from Seasons 18 to 32, as well as new episodes from Season 33, are available on NBC’s streaming platform.
Dateline Season 33 most recently reported on a case about an international fugitive in “The Man of Many Faces,” which aired on December 13. “Dateline reports on the dramatic updates in the case of international fugitive Nicholas Rossi, who faked his death as law enforcement closed in on him after allegations of rape and fraud,” the episode’s synopsis reads. “After a world-wide manhunt, will the man with multiple identities finally face justice?”
To get the latest updates from Dateline while you wait for new episodes to air, you can sign up for the show's official newsletter. The Dateline NBC podcast is also a great source for your true crime needs.