Is there a new Dateline on tonight, December 20, 2024?

No, a new episode of Dateline is not airing tonight, December 20, 2024. But you’ll still be able to watch Dateline on Friday night.

At 9/8c on Friday, December 20, NBC is airing an episode, reported by Keith Morrison, from Dateline Season 29, "Left for Dead."

“After 20-year-old Amber Smith survives a brutal attack, detectives work tirelessly to find a suspect. But when they finally do, she is convinced they have the wrong man,” the episode’s synopsis reads.

During the episode, Morrison speaks with several key figures involved in the case including Smith, Officer Dane Stratton, and Detective Siobhan Seymour.

In 2013, Smith, 20 years old at the time, was brutally assaulted at a park in Fort Collins, Colorado. “We get a call of a female’s voice in a park screaming,” Stratton says in a preview clip for the episode. “I can hear, still to this day, her screams of just agony, pain … My headlights caught her on the service road, she’s naked, she’s bound, there’s just red all over her face. The red that I was seeing was a red duct tape … She’d been strangled and left here for dead.”

“I’ve seen my share of pretty horrible things, this was a very scary case,” Detective Seymour says in the preview clip. “I was terrified that he was going to strike again.”