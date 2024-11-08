Where to Watch Dateline's New Menendez Brothers Episode

Is Dateline new tonight, Friday, November 8, 2024?

Yes! A brand new episode of Dateline airs tonight, Friday, November 8 at 9/8c on NBC.

Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison reports on the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez. The Menendez brothers were convicted of murdering their parents in August 1989 and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. They’ve been in prison for the past three decades.

“The Menendez Brothers: Chance at Freedom” is a two-hour episode that will dive into the latest developments in their case, which has gained nationwide attention once again after the release of a documentary (The Menendez Brothers) and dramatized anthology series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, earlier in 2024.

In Friday’s special episode, Morrison sits down with Pamela Bozanich, the prosecutor in the brothers’ 1993 trial, and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. In October 2024, Gascón recommended the brothers, who are in their 50s today, be resentenced and requested clemency.

“This is not about whether they committed the crime, they did,” Gascón tells Morrison in a preview clip. “This is about 35 years of rehabilitation under state law, can they be released safely?”