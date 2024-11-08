Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Where to Watch Dateline's New Menendez Brothers Episode
Dateline's Keith Morrison reports on the Menendez brothers' "chance at freedom."
Dateline doesn’t miss a beat. So far in Season 33 of NBC’s long-running newsmagazine series, Dateline’s team of hosts and correspondents have taken a comprehensive look at several high-profile true crime cases that have captured the entire nation’s attention.
This week, Dateline reports on the Menendez brothers, a case that's been the subject of numerous documentaries and dramatized series, including Law & Order True Crime. So here’s everything you need to know to watch the newest episode on Friday night.
Is Dateline new tonight, Friday, November 8, 2024?
Yes! A brand new episode of Dateline airs tonight, Friday, November 8 at 9/8c on NBC.
Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison reports on the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez. The Menendez brothers were convicted of murdering their parents in August 1989 and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. They’ve been in prison for the past three decades.
“The Menendez Brothers: Chance at Freedom” is a two-hour episode that will dive into the latest developments in their case, which has gained nationwide attention once again after the release of a documentary (The Menendez Brothers) and dramatized anthology series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, earlier in 2024.
In Friday’s special episode, Morrison sits down with Pamela Bozanich, the prosecutor in the brothers’ 1993 trial, and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. In October 2024, Gascón recommended the brothers, who are in their 50s today, be resentenced and requested clemency.
“This is not about whether they committed the crime, they did,” Gascón tells Morrison in a preview clip. “This is about 35 years of rehabilitation under state law, can they be released safely?”
How can I watch Dateline?
You can watch new episodes from Dateline Season 33 every Friday night at 9/8c on NBC. Miss it when it airs on TV? New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
Head over to Peacock. Episodes from Dateline Season 18 to 32 are available to stream on NBC’s streaming platform.
Dateline previously reported on the Menendez brothers in a Season 26 episode titled “Unthinkable: The Menendez Murders.”
In November 2017, Morrison unpacked the brothers' case that’s captivated the nation since the ‘90s. The episode featured interviews with Lyle Menendez from prison as well as other key players in the case.
Dateline previously reported on the Menendez brothers in a Season 26 episode titled "Unthinkable: The Menendez Murders."