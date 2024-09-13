Meet the Dateline Hosts, Anchors, and Cast

All about Lester Holt, Craig Melvin, Kate Snow, and the rest of the Dateline crew.

For over 30 years, NBC's Dateline has been bringing viewers the most fascinating true crime stories and investigative pieces. The primetime series has had a number of correspondents and famous segments, like To Catch a Predator, as well as a rotating cast of anchors and hosts.

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

Meet the team, below:

Lester Holt, anchor since September 2011

Lester Holt on Monday, February 12, 2018 during NBC's Nightly News With Lester Holt. Photo: Joe Scarnici/NBC

The California native and principal Dateline host is also the anchor of NBC's Nightly News. Before joining Dateline, Holt covered some of the biggest international stories, reporting from Paris, Cairo and Iraq, according to the California Museum. Holt lives in New York and shares two sons and three grandchildren (and a dog!) with his wife, Carol Hagen.

Craig Melvin, host since 2016

Craig Melvin on TODAY, Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Contributing anchor Melvin is also part of the TODAY team. He hosts the segment Secrets Uncovered, an investigative crime series that "incorporates the classic elements of drama and great storytelling: good guys, bad guys, conflict with the highest stakes, suspense and resolution," per NBC, and also airs on Oxygen.

Melvin is married to fellow broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak, and they are raising a son and daughter.

RELATED: Every TODAY Host's 2023 Halloween Costume, Inspired by an Iconic Musician (PICS)

Kate Snow, host since 2015

Kate Snow on TODAY on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Seasoned interviewer Kate Snow is a contributing anchor on Dateline and has hosted segments across the NBC landscape. Online, Snow hosts "The Drink," a video series where she shares a drink and an interview with artists, celebrities, and entrepreneurs. She's also a singer and released a three-song EP in 2023, which you can listen to here. She is a mom of two.

Meredith Vieira, contributor since 2006

Meredith Vieira visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 9, 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

As a contributor to Dateline, Vieira reported the harrowing story Inconceivable about an embryo transfer mix-up. Vieira was previously an anchor on TODAY and had her own daytime talk show; she now hosts a syndicated game show. She has three children, the youngest of whom has followed in her footsteps and become a reporter.

RELATED: Serial Rapist Known As the "Bathtub Killer" Caused "Absolute Panic" in Texas: "He's Evil"

RELATED: Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, & Willie Geist Got Real Talking Fatherhood

Andrea Canning, correspondent since 2012

Andrea Canning. Photo: NBC

Canning is a woman of many pursuits. Before joining the Dateline team, she conducted the now-infamous 2011 Charlie Sheen interview, and has a prolific screenwriting career writing made-for-television movies for Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel. Canning's husband is a U.S. Marine and the pair share five daughters and a son.

Josh Mankiewicz, correspondent since 1995

In addition to his on-air work for Dateline, Mankiewicz has contributed to a number of investigative podcasts. He's used his career, expertise, and platform to advocate for a more racially inclusive approach to covering missing persons cases, according to Nationalpress.org.

In 2019, Mankiewicz was part of the Dateline team inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, and later was part of the NBC News team awarded a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage on the Capitol insurrection.

Keith Morrison, correspondent since 1995

Keith Morrison. Photo: Dateline/NBC

One of the program's most recognizable faces (and voices), Morrison is known for his tendency to lean on things (literally), sparking an Instagram page devoted to this habit. Former Saturday Night Live cast member Bill Hader took great pleasure in playing Morrison, calling the journalist one of his heroes; they finally met in 2019.

Morrison is also the stepfather of the late Friends star Matthew Perry.

Dennis Murphy, correspondent since 1994

Dennis Murphy. Photo: NBC

Murphy has a long career of covering mostly true crime cases, often on Friday night Dateline episodes, and has in the process won five Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award, per NBC News. He and his wife live in Florida.