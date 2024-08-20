Where to Watch NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt

Get the stories you need and hear the voices that matter on Nightly News.

Stay informed and aware with NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt, the nightly broadcast featuring coverage of all of the major international, political and human interest stories relevant to viewers. Led by anchor Lester Holt, the NBC Nightly News team delivers smart and informative analysis of the day's top stories and interviews with leaders and experts from around the world. Read on to find out how you can tune in.

What time does NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt air?

The show is broadcast live on weeknights at 6:30 pm ET and lasts for 30 minutes.

How can I watch NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt?

The easiest way to watch is to tune in to your local NBC affiliate, which you can also stream if you have Peacock Premium Plus. To stream live on NBC.com, sign in through your TV provider (most, but not all, providers have streaming agreements).

You can also catch up on the most recent broadcasts without signing in via NBCNews.com.

What to know about anchor Lester Holt

Lester Holt became the anchor of Nightly News in June 2015, taking over for Brian Williams. He joined the NBC News team in 2003, following three years at MSNBC. In 2013, he portrayed a news anchor on the fictional "Channel 8" on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 15, Episode 6 ("October Surprise").

Holt met his wife, Carol Hagen, when they were both 21 and wed two years later in 1982 in San Francisco. The journalist has always given Hagen credit for understanding the needs of the job. In 2015, he told Extra, "She understands that when the bell rings, I like to answer it, when the big story's going on, I want to be there...I love her to death, she has been so wonderful, she knows this job is going to bring a lot of late-night phone calls, but she's there for me and that means an awful lot."

They have two sons, Stefan Holt and Cameron Holt, born in 1987 and 1990, respectively. After graduating from Stanford, Cameron Holt went into finance, and currently works at Morgan Stanley, according to People. Stefan Holt followed in his father's footsteps, and is now a co-anchor at the local NBC station in Chicago.

