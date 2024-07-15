Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
How to Watch President Joe Biden's Interview on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
You won't want to miss Lester Holt's exclusive interview with the President about the fate of his reelection.
President Joe Biden is sitting down with Lester Holt for an exclusive NBC Nightly News interview amid the 2024 Republican National Convention.
The NBC anchor is well equipped for the occasion and has extensive knowledge of the 2024 candidates. With all eyes on President Joe Biden — whose nominating convention is not until August — following last month's televised debate, the president is sitting down with Holt.
The interview will occur on the first night of the Republican National Convention, where former president Donald Trump is expected to receive the nomination of his party on Thursday.
RELATED: All About Lester Holt's Wife and His Beautiful Family
Don't miss the NBC Nightly News exclusive: learn how to tune in below.
When does Joe Biden's interview special with Lester Holt air?
Biden will join NBC News' Holt for an exclusive televised interview on Monday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET. (It will air live in every time zone.)
The sit-down will be the president's second interview with a network news anchor since the first Presidential Debate of the 2024 election cycle, which occurred on June 27.
Biden's interview with NBC's Holt will take place in Austin, Texas. The Republican National Convention, which starts Monday afternoon and runs through Thursday night, is taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Where can I watch Joe Biden's interview with NBC's Lester Holt?
Holt's full interview with Biden will air unedited as part of the primetime special on Monday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET.
Portions of the interview will first air Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Nightly News. A full transcript of the interview will be available online.
RELATED: President Biden Talks to Seth Meyers About That Taylor Swift Conspiracy and His Age
The special will also stream at 9 p.m. ET on the NBC News Now digital platform.
When is the Democratic National Convention?
The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place from August 19-22 in Chicago.
NBC News will have live coverage every night of the convention.
When is the second presidential debate of the 2024 election?
The second presidential debate is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10.