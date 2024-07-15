You won't want to miss Lester Holt's exclusive interview with the President about the fate of his reelection.

How to Watch President Joe Biden's Interview on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

President Joe Biden is sitting down with Lester Holt for an exclusive NBC Nightly News interview amid the 2024 Republican National Convention.

How to Watch Watch NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt on NBC and Peacock.

The NBC anchor is well equipped for the occasion and has extensive knowledge of the 2024 candidates. With all eyes on President Joe Biden — whose nominating convention is not until August — following last month's televised debate, the president is sitting down with Holt.

The interview will occur on the first night of the Republican National Convention, where former president Donald Trump is expected to receive the nomination of his party on Thursday.

When does Joe Biden's interview special with Lester Holt air? Biden will join NBC News' Holt for an exclusive televised interview on Monday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET. (It will air live in every time zone.) The sit-down will be the president's second interview with a network news anchor since the first Presidential Debate of the 2024 election cycle, which occurred on June 27. Biden's interview with NBC's Holt will take place in Austin, Texas. The Republican National Convention, which starts Monday afternoon and runs through Thursday night, is taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lester Holt at the TODAY Show desk on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Where can I watch Joe Biden's interview with NBC's Lester Holt? Holt's full interview with Biden will air unedited as part of the primetime special on Monday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Portions of the interview will first air Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Nightly News. A full transcript of the interview will be available online. RELATED: President Biden Talks to Seth Meyers About That Taylor Swift Conspiracy and His Age The special will also stream at 9 p.m. ET on the NBC News Now digital platform.

Lester Holt on Monday, February 12, 2018 during NBC's Nightly News With Lester Holt. Photo: Joe Scarnici/NBC

When is the Democratic National Convention? The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place from August 19-22 in Chicago. NBC News will have live coverage every night of the convention.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center July 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware; Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images