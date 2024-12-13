Is there a new Dateline on tonight, December 13, 2024?

Yes! A new episode of Dateline airs tonight, Friday, December 13 at 9/8c on NBC. Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning reports on the case of Nicholas Rossi, who's also known as Nicholas Alahverdian, in an episode titled “The Man of Many Faces.”

"Dateline reports on the dramatic updates in the case of international fugitive Nicholas Rossi, who faked his death as law enforcement closed in on him after allegations of rape and fraud," a synopsis for the episode reads. "After a world-wide manhunt, will the man with multiple identities finally face justice?"

Dateline first reported on Rossi's story in 2023 and Canning sat down with the man at the center of it. “To authorities, he’s a convicted sex offender. A conman with multiple identities, but he told us he’s an innocent Irish orphan named Arthur Knight, wrongly accused of horrific crimes,” Canning says in a preview for the upcoming episode. “A lot has happened since that interview."

Rossi has since admitted to faking his death and lying about his identity. In December 2024, NBC News affiliate WJAR reported that he’s currently standing trial in Utah where he faces rape charges.