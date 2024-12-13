Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (December 13, 2024)
Dateline's Andrea Canning reports on the latest updates about international fugitive Nicholas Rossi.
From exclusive interviews to reporting on the biggest true crime stories, Dateline’s team of correspondents always delivers. Now, Dateline is taking a deep dive into a perplexing case about an American fugitive that’s been full of twists and turns for years.
Below is everything you need to know to watch the newest episode of Dateline Season 33 this week on NBC.
RELATED: Ballerina's Tumultuous Relationship with Husband Turns Deadly: Was It Murder or Self Defense?
Is there a new Dateline on tonight, December 13, 2024?
Yes! A new episode of Dateline airs tonight, Friday, December 13 at 9/8c on NBC. Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning reports on the case of Nicholas Rossi, who's also known as Nicholas Alahverdian, in an episode titled “The Man of Many Faces.”
"Dateline reports on the dramatic updates in the case of international fugitive Nicholas Rossi, who faked his death as law enforcement closed in on him after allegations of rape and fraud," a synopsis for the episode reads. "After a world-wide manhunt, will the man with multiple identities finally face justice?"
Dateline first reported on Rossi's story in 2023 and Canning sat down with the man at the center of it. “To authorities, he’s a convicted sex offender. A conman with multiple identities, but he told us he’s an innocent Irish orphan named Arthur Knight, wrongly accused of horrific crimes,” Canning says in a preview for the upcoming episode. “A lot has happened since that interview."
Rossi has since admitted to faking his death and lying about his identity. In December 2024, NBC News affiliate WJAR reported that he’s currently standing trial in Utah where he faces rape charges.
How can I watch Dateline?
You can watch new episodes of Dateline Season 33 on Fridays at 9/8c on NBC. If you miss Friday night’s airing, new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
RELATED: Georgia Woman’s Murder Unravels Years-Old Mystery of Two Friends Who Were Also Killed: "He Was a Monster"
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
Head over to Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, where you can stream hundreds of old Dateline episodes. You can also stream new episodes of Dateline Season 33 the day after they air on NBC.
Between a special episode on the Menendez brothers’ case and the high-profile trial of Karen Read, Season 33 of Dateline has already unpacked a slew of true crime cases. Most recently, Dateline reported on the 1996 murder of Atlanta millionaire Lance Herndon in an episode titled “The Killer Among Them,” which aired on November 22.
“When millionaire businessman Lance Herndon is found bludgeoned to death in his Atlanta home, the search for his killer reveals no shortage of suspects — or secrets,” the episode’s synopsis reads.
To keep up with Dateline between new episodes, be sure to sign up for the show's official newsletter to get the latest updates and find out which case the team of correspondents will investigate next. You can also check out the Dateline NBC podcast, which features audio versions of Dateline as well as “Talking Dateline” episodes where the correspondents unpack their latest cases for podcast listeners.