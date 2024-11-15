Defendant Ashley Benefield glances back after the jury retired to deliberate during her trial, Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Manatee County Judicial Center in Bradenton, Fla. Benefield is on trial for the 2020 shooting death of her husband.

Defendant Ashley Benefield glances back after the jury retired to deliberate during her trial, Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Manatee County Judicial Center in Bradenton, Fla. Benefield is on trial for the 2020 shooting death of her husband. Photo: Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald/AP

Doug Benefield, 59, was found shot to death on September 27, 2020 in a home nestled in the quiet community of Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Ballerina's Tumultuous Relationship with Husband Turns Deadly: Was It Murder or Self Defense?

When a talented ballerina’s husband is suddenly killed, the couple’s tumultuous love story takes center stage in an all-new Dateline NBC Friday.

“A former ballerina falls in love with a man 30-years her senior, but their love story quickly spirals out of control after accusations of abuse. Did she shoot her husband in self-defense or was it murder?” reads a synopsis of the "Deadly Dance" episode premiering Friday Nov. 15 at 9/8c on NBC. “Dubbed the ‘Black Swan’ case, the ensuing investigation and dramatic trial sparked protests and received national attention.”

What Happened to Doug Benefield?

The polarizing case began when Doug Benefield, 59, was found shot to death on September 27, 2020 in a home nestled in the quiet community of Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

There was no question that his estranged wife Ashley Benefield pulled the trigger, but authorities were left to work out whether the former ballerina had fired the weapon in self-defense, as she claimed, or if there had been a more sinister motive at work.

When the couple met four years earlier, it seemed like the perfect storybook romance.

“They were the most in love couple I think I’ve ever met in my life,” Sara Murawski, who worked for Ashley and Doug at the American National Ballet, which the couple founded, told Dateline in a preview of the episode.

But the romance later began to sour and allegations of abuse soon emerged.

“The most challenging aspect of this case was the complexity of tackling domestic violence,” correspondent Andrea Canning told NBC Insider. “Some believe Ashley was abused and some believe she made it up for her defense.”

Doug’s brother, David Benefield, insisted to Dateline that his brother was a “friend to everybody,” disputing Ashley’s characterization of him as abusive.

After Doug's death, the complex case was suddenly thrust into the spotlight.

“Every time I thought this is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard, then I would hear something else.” Doug Benefield’s former attorney Stephanie Murphy told Dateline of the case’s many twists and turns.

Along with David, Murphy and Murowski, the episode also includes interviews with Lt. Daniel Dickerman, Detective Justin Warren, Dr. Barbara Russell, Neil Taylor and Suzanne O’Donnell.

Canning told NBC Insider that she believes the case can serve as a cautionary tale to others.

“The takeaway from this episode is that some relationships perhaps need more time to grow before a couple jumps into marriage,” she said.

It all culminates with the shocking final moments of the high-profile trial.

“The most surprising moment was the verdict,” Canning told NBC Insider. “It was a trial that many felt could have gone any way. Guilty, not guilty, hung … nothing would have surprised me.”

To learn more about Doug's death and the allegations Ashley lodged about their marriage, watch Dateline Friday Nov. 15 at 9/8c on NBC or stream the episode on Peacock after it becomes available the next day.

