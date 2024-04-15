Shakira on Her New Album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and Crushing World Records with Bizarrap

Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon New This Week?

Spring has sprung on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — positively blooming with celebrity guests and impressive musical performances, that is. But who's on the show the week of April 15, 2024?

Over the past several weeks, Jimmy Fallon's sat down with superstar celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld, Kelly Clarkson, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Hillary Rodham Clinton. He also welcomed Conan O'Brien back for his historic return to The Tonight Show stage, and launched his spring 2024 Fallon Book Club — this time with a March Madness twist.

Fallon also recently welcomed back Saturday Night Live legends like Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. And did you see Fallon and Heart pull off an epic solar eclipse rooftop concert, covering Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" *as the event happened*?

In a spooky slime-filled "Classroom Instruments," Fallon and The Roots performed the Ghostbusters theme with Ray Parker Jr. and Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, while Adam Levine returned to share his killer Prince imitation in a new "Wheel of Musical Impressions."

It's been a busy season in Studio 6B, and you may be wondering who Fallon's guests are this week. Check out everything you need to know about this week's shows below.

Adam Levine and host Jimmy Fallon during “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1959, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon new this week? April 15-April 19

No.

There are no new Tonight Show episodes the week of Monday, April 15.

The show will re-air episodes as Fallon, the Tonight Show writers, and the rest of the hardworking crew take a brief hiatus.

Check out the lineup of re-aired Tonight Show episodes for the week of April 15 below:

Monday, April 15: Jennifer Lopez, Alan Ritchson, and musical guest Gary Clark Jr.

Tuesday, April 16: Austin Butler, Mark Ronson, and musical guest Kings of Leon.

Wednesday, April 17: Julianne Moore, Lindsay Lohan, and comedian Joe List.

Thursday, April 18: Shakira, Dakota Fanning, Mo Gilligan, and musical guest Shakira.

Friday, April 19: Naomi Campbell, Sue Bird and musical guest Kneecap.

You can also catch up on Tonight Show episodes anytime on Peacock.

Nancy Wilson (left) & Ann Wilson (right) of musical guest Heart with host Jimmy Fallon (center) during the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” Cold Open on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1957, Monday, April 8, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When will The Tonight Show be back with new episodes?

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be back with brand new episodes on Monday, April 29!

Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's 10-Year anniversary special

Jimmy Fallon is celebrating a decade of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a two-hour 10th anniversary special! Tune into NBC to watch on May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and stream it the next day on Peacock.

Celebrating 10 Years of The Tonight Show

As Fallon shared when he first revealed the special, he'll revisit "some of our favorite sketches, guests, and musical performances. From ‘Tight Pants’ with Will Ferrell to me almost dating Nicole Kidman, and musical bits like ‘Classroom Instruments’ with Metallica and Adele. We’ve had so many fun moments.”