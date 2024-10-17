Benson and her fearless squad never get tired of serving up justice. Watch Season 26 of SVU on NBC.

Law & Order Thursdays are back on NBC, and Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been an emotional rollercoaster of twists and turns. Between nerve-wracking courtroom showdowns to high-octane criminal takedowns, Season 26 hasn't wasted any time jumping into the action.

"I love my job," Mariska Hargitay told NBC Insider after wrapping Season 25. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight? (October 17, 2024) Yes — fans can look forward to a guest appearance from SVU fan favorite Kelli Giddish as the amazing Amanda Rollins returns! The logline for the SVU Season 26, Episode 3 ("Divide and Conquer") reads: "A couple's dinner party ends with a violent home invasion and assault by masked men; Rollins suspects the crime is linked to her Intelligence investigation of an international gang of thieves."

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? SVU airs weekly on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The teaser for next week's episode — SVU Season 26, Episode 4 ("Constricted") — reveals: "After a romantic date ends with a teenager fighting for her life in the hospital, Carisi can't help bringing the case home with him as he envisions the dangers ahead for his growing daughters."

