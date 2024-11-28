Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (November 28, 2024)

Stay caught up with Benson and the squad. Find out when Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU returns on NBC.

Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has delivered endless twists and turns. Between new Detectives settling into the squad room and beloved fan favorites landing in criminal crosshairs, SVU fans can't wait to see what case the squad solves next.

SVU's fall finale was an intense affair after ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) accidentally barged in on a robbery in progress and quickly became a fellow hostage. Carisi's wife and former partner in crime-fighting, Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), returned to SVU screens to help save her man alongside Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). While the majority of the hostages made it to safety, Carisi barely made it out alive.

With viewers perched to check in on Carisi after that harrowing fall finale, new episodes of SVU Season 26 couldn't come fast enough. Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.

Sadly, no. Both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order are currently on a midseason hiatus. New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return Thursday, January 16, at 9/8c on NBC. In the meantime, fans can stream hundreds of SVU episodes on Peacock while waiting for Season 26's midseason premiere. "I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider following Season 25. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? When SVU returns in January 2025, new episodes air weekly on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. "It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while reminiscing about playing Benson for over two decades. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

