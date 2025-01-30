Benson Tells Groomed Teenager He Can Have a "Second Chance at Life" | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

For over two decades and counting, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has had viewers glued to their televisions, and Season 26 has continued the tradition. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her fearless squad of detectives never fail to rise to the call of action, and we never get tired of watching the SVU badass serve justice.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY co-anchors while looking back on her many years as Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

Learn where to watch and stream new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 26, below.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, January 30, 2025? Yes! The logline for the January 30 SVU episode — Season 26, Episode 11 ("Deductible") — reads: "A young boy seeks help when his sister doesn't come home from work; Benson and Carisi suspect a woman's assault was prearranged by a third party."

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 26 air on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. New SVU episodes are also available to stream the day after they air on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU? Watch every episode of Law & Order: SVU on Peacock, the streaming home of Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Whether you want to catch up with Benson and Stabler or wish to dive into another one of Dick Wolf's smash spin-offs, Peacock is the perfect place.

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."