Law & Order: SVU

Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (December 26, 2024)

Find out when Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU returns on NBC.

By Jessica White
As the countdown to new episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 continues, fans can't wait to see what Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her fearless squad get up to next.

RELATED: Here's When Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU Return in 2025 

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 — and get details about when new Law & Order Thursdays return on NBC — below.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Sargeant Tutuola (Ice T) appear in Season 25 Episode 7 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, December 26, 2024?

Sadly, no.

Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order remain on a midseason hiatus, so they will not have new episodes on December 26. Have no fear: if you're craving some SVU chills during the holiday break, stream past episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

RELATED:  The Best Law & Order: SVU Episodes Fans Never Forget  

Det. Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) looks at a tree trunk in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Episode 26002.
Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU return?

New episodes of Law & Order Season 26 return on Thursday, January 16, at 9/8c on NBC.

New episodes are also available to stream the day after they air on Peacock. Did you know there are Law & Order holiday episodes? Take advantage of the holiday hiatus by streaming SVU — as well as Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intenton Peacock.

Olivia Benson talks to someone on Law and Order Season 24 Episode 3
Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

RELATED: The Complete Timeline of Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler's Relationship

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU?

All 26 seasons of Law & Order: SVU are available to stream on Peacock.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while chatting about Benson's multi-decade reign. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

