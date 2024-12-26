Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, December 26, 2024?

Sadly, no.

Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order remain on a midseason hiatus, so they will not have new episodes on December 26. Have no fear: if you're craving some SVU chills during the holiday break, stream past episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."