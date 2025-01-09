Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

While Season 24 of Law & Order has been an action-packed watch, the procedural thrills and chills have been paused due to the show's midseason hiatus.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Fans never know what high-stakes case the squad will tackle next as Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) continue to kick criminal butt with the help of their fearless new commander, Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney). Amid the squad room shake-ups, D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn), with the help of A.D.A.s Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) and Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), has been doing everything in his power to deliver justice during unprecedented times in the big city. Along the way, we've learned more and more about what makes these detectives tick, the makings of an addictive watch.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

RELATED: Here's When Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU Return in 2025

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 below.

ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 4. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, January 9, 2025? No, there will not be a new episode of Law & Order airing on Thursday, January 9. Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are still on a midseason hiatus. In the meantime, Law & Order episodes are available to watch on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 4. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24

When will new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return? New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return next week! Tune in on Thursday, January 16, at 8/7c on NBC to catch up with the 21st Precinct. New episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for Season 24's midseason premiere ("Enemy of the State") reads: "Shaw and Riley discover a shocking motive after a young man is pushed in front of a train; when the trial hinges on a piece of legislation that Baxter wrote, Price must convince Baxter to testify to the legislation's uses and abuses."

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, and Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining?