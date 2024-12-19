Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

As the midseason hiatus of Law & Order Season 24 continues, fans couldn't be more excited to jump back into the action.

Between the dynamite partnership between Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and the welcomed arrival of Maura Tierney's Lt. Jessica Brady as the new head of their unit, Season 24 has been delivering the heat. It's been a blast seeing how D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) and the team navigate whatever horrendous case lands on their desk, but weekly watchers have been forced to press pause on the festivities after the gripping Season 24 fall finale.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

Is Law & Order new tonight, December 19, 2024? No, there will not be a new episode of Law & Order airing on December 19 due to both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU remaining on a midseason hiatus. In the meantime, you can stream Law & Order episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

When will new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return? New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return on Thursday, January 16, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? You can watch Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.

Sure, the chilling plotlines of Law & Order don't lead to many chucklesome scenes, but Brooks assures fans that he and Reid always leave room for laughs behind the scenes, leading to a lovely camaraderie between the Law & Order partners.

"Reid is my brother from another mother; it is like we were long-lost brothers split up at birth," Brooks told CinemaBlend in October 2024. "I don't know what happened, but I've never gotten along so well with somebody so fast, and he says the same thing.."

Brooks continued, "Reid and I just have a great time. We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic. We have a lot of similar interests. We're both Scorpios. We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."