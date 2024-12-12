Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

​After the intense fall finale of Law & Order, fans are counting down the days until Season 24 continues.

Whether the lawyers are duking it out in the courtroom or the detectives are sniffing out a lead for the latest murder case, Law & Order always delivers the procedural goods as Season 24 continues to up the ante on the action. D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) has gotten quite cozy at the helm, with squad room newbie Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) taking to her new post like a natural. You can never guess which grim case Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott). As the midseason hiatus continues, weekly watchers are waiting patiently for the return of new episodes.

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24, below.

Is Law & Order new tonight, December 12, 2024? Sadly, no. There will not be a new episode of Law & Order airing on December 12 due to both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU being on a midseason hiatus. Stream Law & Order episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return on Thursday, January 16, at 8/7c on NBC. While episodes air weekly, they are also available to stream the next day on Peacock if your broadcast is interrupted. RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining? "Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

