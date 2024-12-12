Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Law & Order New Tonight? (December 12, 2024)
Find out when the courtroom chaos continues. Watch Law & Order Season 24 on NBC and Peacock.
After the intense fall finale of Law & Order, fans are counting down the days until Season 24 continues.
Whether the lawyers are duking it out in the courtroom or the detectives are sniffing out a lead for the latest murder case, Law & Order always delivers the procedural goods as Season 24 continues to up the ante on the action. D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) has gotten quite cozy at the helm, with squad room newbie Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) taking to her new post like a natural. You can never guess which grim case Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott). As the midseason hiatus continues, weekly watchers are waiting patiently for the return of new episodes.
RELATED: Here's When Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU Return in 2025
Find out where and when to watch new episodes of Law & Order Season 24, below.
Is Law & Order new tonight, December 12, 2024?
Sadly, no.
There will not be a new episode of Law & Order airing on December 12 due to both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU being on a midseason hiatus. Stream Law & Order episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
When will new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return?
New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 return on Thursday, January 16, at 8/7c on NBC. While episodes air weekly, they are also available to stream the next day on Peacock if your broadcast is interrupted.
RELATED: Law & Order Season 24 Cast — Who's Returning and Who's Joining?
"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."
Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order?
You can watch Seasons 13 through 20 and Season 23 of Law & Order — or stream episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock right now.
RELATED: Everything to Know About Law & Order Season 24
"Jack McCoy was really Atticus Finch, a purist about the law. The law is the law is the law, and that decides everything. I think Nick Baxter takes a much more holistic view towards the office," Goldwyn told The Wrap while reflecting on the difference between Baxter and Sam Waterston's legendary Jack McCoy. "He's a politician and a very experienced and good lawyer. I think he views his function as part of a system and takes in societal concerns, and what the broader impacts and longer impacts of every decision. Gray is the primary color in our justice system, so you have to figure out through what lens you're going to make your decisions."