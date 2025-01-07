The America's Got Talent Judge made quite a splash in Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island on NBC.

As the original host of Deal or No Deal, Howie Mandel acted as the middle man between the mysterious Banker on the phone and the game show’s eager Contestants hoping to win millions. In NBC’s spin-off reality competition show that combines the original show's premise with physical challenges on a jungle island, titled Deal or No Deal Island, Mandel has taken on a different role that stunned fans in the first season.

So is Mandel also on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2? Read on for everything we know so far about Mandel’s involvement, who's hosting, and how to watch the upcoming season on NBC.

Is Howie Mandel on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2? Mandel is involved with Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 as an executive producer, but there are currently no plans for him to appear on screen in the new season. However, you never know if he may pop up for a cameo! You'll have to watch and see. One thing is for sure, though: Mandel is not the Banker on DONDI Season 2. Mandel was also an executive producer on the first season of Deal or No Deal Island, and later revealed himself as the Banker during the finale. The Banker’s identity in Season 2 remains a mystery, but NBC did reveal in a statement the new Banker is a woman who “will put the Contestants through the ringer as she searches for her perfect protégé.”

Howie Mandel appears on Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 12 "Can You Beat The Banker?". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Who is the Host of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2? After a wild first season of Deal or No Deal Island, Joe Manganiello is hosting once again in Season 2. Mandel has joked that he handed the role over to Manganiello because he wouldn’t be able to handle the creepy crawlies on the Banker’s remote private island. “I’m a germaphobe, people. I can’t, I don’t even shake hands. There’ll be, like, bugs and snakes. I can’t go, I can’t do it, I can’t host it,” the America's Got Talent Judge said in NBC’s show announcement video in September 2023 before introducing Manganiello. Mandel described the actor as “someone adventurous, someone who loves games, someone who’s good-looking, like me. Not your average Joe.” In an interview with LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Mandel applauded Manganiello as the new face of the “bigger” and “more exciting” game show. “Joe’s an amazing Host,” he said.

Joe Manganiello appears in Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 2 “Are You Calculating?”. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

How to watch Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 premieres with a two-hour event on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC. Following the premiere, new episodes will air on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

NBC also announced a new aftershow hosted by reality TV star and Season 1 Contestant “Boston” Rob Mariano. Every week on Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob, Mariano will sit down with eliminated players and break down what happened in the most recent episode. Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob will be available to stream on Wednesdays on Peacock, starting on January 8.