Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (September 4, 2024)

Here's what you need to know about when Chicago P.D. returns.

The Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. is just around the corner. And there's a lot we need updates on.

The Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Remember, the Season 11 finale of P.D. was a white-knuckled watch as the Intelligence Unit finally closed a horrific serial killer case that had Voight (Jason Beghe) knocking on death's door. Along the way, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) got engaged (for the third time), and the Intelligence Unit navigated countless adrenaline-fueled investigations. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) resigned from her post and left Chicago to start a new chapter following her heartbreaking divorce from Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

After such a whirlwind season, Chi-Hards are perched to discover when new P.D. episodes return. Read, below, to learn more about the premiere of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (September 4, 2024) Unfortunately not. Chicago P.D. is still in its summer hiatus and will not air new episodes until the Season 12 premiere. Luckily, filming for P.D. Season 12 is well underway. From behind-the-scenes pics shared to IG, we can already tell the cast is having a blast working together again.

NBC is airing a rerun from Season 11 of Chicago P.D. on September 4, 2024, specifically, Season 11, Episode 11 ("The Water Line"). Here's the logline: "As Atwater finds himself distracted by a past case, a CI from his past resurfaces with a tip on a string of armed robberies that are raising concerns."

Catch up on past episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock Peacock is home to your favorite NBC shows, including Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med. With Peacock, you can watch any episode of Chicago P.D. on demand and stay caught up on the Intelligence Unit's latest cases.

