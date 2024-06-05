Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (June 5, 2024)

Find out when the Intelligence Unit will be back with new episodes.

With Season 11 of Chicago P.D. officially behind us, we've got a whole new chapter to look forward to. But we still can't help but look back at the action-packed 13 episodes we just watched.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. on NBC and Peacock.

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) got engaged again; Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) was sleeping with his CI; Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) almost got a restraining order; a serial killer kidnapped Voight (Jason Beghe), and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) left Chicago and the Intelligence Unit — but not before divorcing Halstead.

RELATED: Marina Squerciati Shares New Pics She "Wasn't Allowed to Show" of Elias Koteas

So when will we find out what's next for our favorite cops? Read on to find out.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (June 5, 2024)

No. With the Season 11 finale of Chicago P.D. airing May 22, the series is currently on a hiatus and will not air any new episodes until Season 12 premieres this fall.

Instead, a Season 11 repeat will air tonight at 10/9c. Episode 2's "Retread" is the one and only Ruzek-focused episode of the season. It followed Ruzek's recovery and road back to the Intelligence Unit after being temporarily taken out of the field after he was shot in the 10th season finale. You can find spoilers from "Retread" (including a heartbreaking death) on NBC Insider.

When will new episodes of Chicago P.D. air?

Josephine Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic), Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Dante Torres Benjamin (Levy Aguilar), and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Brand new episodes will come back to NBC for the Season 12 premiere in fall 2024 at the police procedural's regular Wednesday 10/9c time slot. However, a release date has yet to be announced.

The 12th season will be the first since Season 4 without Upton, who exited the series following Season 11.

"It was a really hard decision, and I don’t know that there’s ever a right time," Spiridakos told NBC Insider. "I think I’ve been on the show for just over seven years, like seven and a half-ish years, and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there. That was really it."

As for Upton's ambiguous exit, showrunner Gwen Sigan told NBC Insider they purposefully left the detective's final scenes up for interpretation.

RELATED: Burgess and Ruzek Might Get a Big Wedding After That Super Low-Key Proposal (DETAILS)

"I love the idea that it’s open," Sigan said. "The audience gets to fill it in, and we all get to fill it in. You know, I have a version of where I think she’s headed. I’m sure Tracy has one. I think all of us do, but I love that it’s open 'cause I think, more than anything, we wanted it to be hopeful and to [her] moving on to something better and bigger and different."

Spiridakos added, "I think I took a lot of comfort in that it was happy. I loved that on the ride to the airport, she smiles... And so I didn’t really fill in the blank. I just kind of let it be, but I loved that it was in this positive vibe. She's going into this happiness, which we haven’t gotten to see a lot of with her."

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.?

All 11 seasons of Chicago P.D. are currently available to stream on Peacock.