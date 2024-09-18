Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (September 18, 2024)

Ripley Helps His Friend Who Passes Out | Chicago Med | NBC

Find out when all your favorite One Chicago series return on NBC and stream episodes on Peacock.

Chicago Med Season 10 is fast-approaching, and there are a lot of new things (and people) to be on the lookout for.

How to Watch Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

Not one but two new physicians will be making their way to Gaffney Medical Center in Season 10: Darren Barnet's Dr. Frost and Sarah Ramos' Dr. Caitlin Lenox. Between newbie doctors and the cliffhangers left from Season 9, it's safe to say fans are chomping at the bit for Chicago Med's return.

Read on, below, for details about the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med and the return of One Chicago Wednesdays.

Is there a new Chicago Med episode on Wednesday, September 18, 2024? Unfortunately, not. A rerun of the Season 9 finale ("I Think I Know You, but Do I Really?") will air instead, followed by reruns of the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale and Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale. It's the perfect time for fans to catch up on anything missed! But don't worry: The Gaffney doctors and nurses are already back on set, prepping to deliver another jam-packed season of drama, drama, drama. "I don't go a season without coming back and at least catching up with Bobbin or the Dennises, who are our medical consultants, and make sure we get a chance to at least visit the hospital and remind ourselves what the atmosphere is in an E.D.—the rhythm in which life is really lived," Barrett said in a 2022 NBC interview.

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? Watch all nine seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. With hundreds of episodes to enjoy, Peacock is the perfect place for a One Chicago rewatch ahead of the exciting premieres of Chicago Fire Season 13, Chicago P.D. Season 12, and Season 10 of Med. RELATED: What Will Happen To Crockett After That Devastating Chicago Med Finale?

