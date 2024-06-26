Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (June 26, 2024)

Looking to catch all the latest action on Chicago Med? Head right this way for answers.

Watching Chicago Med can really get the adrenaline rushing, as the challenging lives of the doctors and nurses at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center make for exciting entertainment.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med on NBC and Peacock.

Season 9 introduced viewers to a new heartthrob in the emergency department, Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), a dynamic character with a troubled past that’s slowly coming to light.

But the season also dove deeper into the lives of Gaffney veterans. As the Head of Psychiatry at Gaffney, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) has helped countless patients through the years and often taps his empathy to provide sound advice to colleagues in need.

More than once, he's given Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) a shoulder to cry on as she contends with her ex-husband’s devastating Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Whether it was a funny quip to lighten the mood, or a serious show of support for Goodwin after she'd learned about her Bert's diagnosis, Charles’ therapeutic skills are not limited to just patients.

Will we get to see more of their sweet friendship soon?

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 12. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is there a new Chicago Med on Wednesday, June 26, 2024? No, there will not be a new episode of Chicago Med on June 26, 2024. The last episode was the Season 9 finale, and the series is on a break until Season 10 begins. The good news is that if you missed any of the action, you can easily catch up. Repeats of Season 9 episodes of Chicago Med will air through July 24 on NBC, Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m.

When does Chicago Med Season 10 premiere? Season 10 of Chicago Med will debut in the fall of 2024 in its normal time slot on Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m. on NBC. Now is the perfect opportunity to watch past seasons to refresh your memory before the upcoming season's premiere.

Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Dr. Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty) appear in Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 21 "Lying Doesn't Protect You From The Truth". Photo: George Burns Jr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

So many characters from past seasons have made lasting impressions. Who could forget Dr. Pamela Blake from Season 7, played by Sarah Rafferty (Suits)? The Division Chief of Transplantation Surgery became smitten with Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains). After a steamy kiss under the mistletoe during the holidays, the two began dating. But it came to light that Crockett once went on a date with Dr. Blake’s grown daughter Avery Quinn (Johanna Braddy). Though it was quite the buzzkill, their relationship managed to continue through the end of the season.

Longtime fans fondly remember another favorite, Nurse April Sexton, played by Yaya DaCosta, who had a few steamy romances during her time on the show from Seasons 1-6. She made a spectacular return in Season 8, where she tied the knot with an old flame, Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee). It was a wedding for the books, with Goodwin, Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), and many of Gaffney’s finest in attendance.