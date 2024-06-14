What Happened to Sarah Rafferty's Character Dr. Pamela Blake on Chicago Med?

What happened between Dr. Pamela Blake and Dr. Crockett Marcel?

Avery's interest in Crockett got complicated after his flirtatious chemistry with her mother escalated. The two doctors' dynamic that came to a head in the Season 7 midseason finale ("Secret Santa Has a Gift For You") when Dr. Blake and Crockett shared a few drinks and kissed under the mistletoe.

Despite their claims that their kiss was just a bit of fun, Crockett was soon head over heels and Dr. Blake was also smitten, leading the pair to start dating.

Of course, Dr. Blake had no idea Crockett had gone on a date with her daughter when their romance began. As their relationship heated up, Avery walked in on the two kissing in Season 7, Episode 13 ("Reality Leaves a Lot to the Imagination"). Avery was heartbroken by the discovery, asking Crockett if that was why he ended things with her.

Dr. Blake was equally gobsmacked by the realization, but after touching base with Crockett about his lack of connection with Avery, their relationship continued.

In a 2022 interview with Meet Us At Molly's, the Chicago Med writers revealed that Dr. Blake's character was initially written as an adversary of Crockett's. But, after witnessing their effortless chemistry, producers pivoted.

"We got this really great actress, Sarah Rafferty," Jeff Drayer explained. "It was just wonderful and was very good alongside Crockett, and it just ended up turning into more of a story where they ended up having a relationship."