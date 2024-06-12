Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (June 12, 2024)

Ahmad Is Shocked When a Man She Declared Dead Is Still Alive | Chicago Med | NBC

What's happening with the doctors and nurses at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center? We've got the scoop.

Chicago Med captures the fast-paced environment and hectic (but exciting) lifestyles of the emergency department physicians and staff, highlighting operations and medical procedures that don't always go as planned.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med on NBC and Peacock.

Season 9 saw surgeon Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) unsuccessfully try to get a young patient’s infection under control before a planned life-saving liver transplant. He ultimately had to call off the procedure since the boy's fever wouldn't go down, which resulted in two tragic deaths: the boy and later his father, who took his own life after the loss of his child. These events, revealed in Episode 13, triggered painful memories of Dr. Marcel’s own daughter’s death, feelings he revealed to charge nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) while she lent a sympathetic ear.

One thing is for sure: when things heat up at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, the doctors and staff always rally together to help save lives and are there for each other — sometimes even falling for each other.

When a pregnant patient needed an emergency cesarean section in Season 9, Episode 8, Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) was on the case, pulling in Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) to assist. After a tense scene with the mom and newborn’s life hanging in the balance, the pair of doctors successfully delivered the baby together.

Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) on Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Ripley, in awe of what they'd pulled off and how Hannah took charge, was floating on cloud nine when they met in a doctor’s lounge afterwards. Following lots of flirting earlier in the season, Ripley leaned in for a long-awaited kiss. But staffers interrupted them just before they could, and the romance had to wait until Episode 12, when Hannah and Ripley finally smooched and the charming new doctor began to open up to her about his troubled past.

It's been a season of intrigue and harrowing life events, but when does the action pick up again on the show?

Is there a new Chicago Med on tonight, Wednesday, June 12, 2024? There will not be a new episode airing on June 12, 2024. The last episode was the Season 9 finale, which hinted at much more excitement to come. For fans who want to catch up on or re-watch any of the drama, repeats of Season 9 episodes of Chicago Med will air through July 24 on NBC, Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m.

In Season 9, Ripley became the target of a bogus malpractice lawsuit brought by Pawel, the brother of Dr. Daniel Charles’ girlfriend. Frazzled after a tense deposition in which an opposing counsel brought up his sketchy past, Ripley had yet another issue to deal with by the season’s end. In the finale, Pawel arrived at the hospital, bruised and beaten up, and accused Ripley of causing the injuries. When a cop questioned Ripley about the accusation, he walked away, leading Maggie to ask, “Why didn’t he say anything?”

We’ll have to wait for Season 10 to find out.

Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When does Season 10 of Chicago Med premiere? Season 10 of Chicago Med is scheduled to debut in the fall of 2024 in its regular time slot on Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m. on NBC.

In the meantime, you can view past episodes or rewatch the previous seasons.

Where can I watch past episodes of Chicago Med? Those looking to watch past episodes from the series can find all nine seasons on Peacock, where every episode from 2015 to the present is streaming.

