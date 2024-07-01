Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight? (July 1, 2024)

Will There Be a New Champion? | American Ninja Warrior Season 16 | First Look | NBC

As the Season 16 Semi-Finals approach, you won't want to miss the ANW Qualifier Rounds.

Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior is heating up, and you won't want to miss the gravity-defying action.

A revamped lineup of Ninjas are giving everything they have to conquer the larger-than-life obstacle course during the Season 16 Qualifier Rounds. Only the Top 12 men and the Top 4 women will proceed to the next stage of the competition, and it's been a nail-biting race. After Season 15's Last Ninja Standing claimed the $1 million prize, viewers have been on the edge of their seats to see if someone will accomplish the mind-boggling feat yet again.

Read, below, to learn where and when to watch new episodes of Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior.

Yes! Tune in for the fifth and sixth rounds of Qualifiers during the two-hour ANW episode, airing July 1 at 8/7c on NBC. "Ninja Warrior is unlike any other sport I've seen, where truly every athlete is looking to elevate themselves, as well as everyone around them..." Host Matt Iseman told NBC Insider. "Once you show up, you are a Ninja. And I think that's why so many people love being affiliated with this ... Ninja is truly this community that embraces everyone, that celebrates everyone."

New American Ninja Warrior Season 16 episodes air on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. The seventh round of Qualifiers will air on July 8. "We keep making the course harder, and [the Ninjas] keep getting better. They keep training, and it's like the never-ending quest for us to push the limit," Arthur Smith told Deadline in 2023. "They started with building courses in the backyard, that was reasonably early in the run. Now there's Ninja gyms everywhere and then to Coaches and then to trainers. Now we have kids, who say, 'I'm not going to play soccer. I'm doing Ninja.'"

