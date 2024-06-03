Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
American Ninja Warrior 2024 Qualifiers Recap: Who Is Advancing?
The Season 16 ANW Qualifiers were an adrenaline-pumping watch. Here's what happened.
American Ninja Warrior is officially here, and Season 16's already reaching new heights.
Remember, the Mega Wall was raised to a jaw-dropping 18.5 feet last season, and the Ninjas still need to complete the entire course under 1:20 for a shot at the grand prize. However, this year, the Mega Wall's winnings have been doubled to $20,000, so Ninjas will need to be faster than ever for a shot at victory. Season 16 also includes the return of the Runoff Round, where the two Ninjas closest to making it to the Semi-Finals compete in head-to-head races to earn the final spot in either the Top 12 for men or the Top 4 for women for each Qualifier round.
So, which Ninjas soared through the course and will return for the Season 16 Semi-Finals? Find a full recap of the results from the ANW Qualifying Rounds, below!
American Ninja Warrior Season 16 Qualifiers results: Who is going to Semi-Finals?
ANW Qualifiers Round 1
For the first round of Qualifiers, Season 16's inaugural Ninjas faced some returning obstacles and some brand-new challenges on the course. Ninjas tackled obstacles Pole Vault, Reel to Reel, Dangerous Waters, Duck Duck Goose, Jaw Breakers, and the towering Warped Wall.
Check out who landed spots in the Semi-Finals from the first round of Qualifiers, here:
Jonah Brown
Completed Course (Time: 1:15.16)
Daniel Gil
Completed Course (Time 1:17.16)
Isaiah Thomas
Completed Course (Time: 1: 19.60)
Jody Avila
Completed Course (Time: 2:04.14)
Grant Kiningham
Completed Course (Time: 2:18.13)
Kyle Schulze
Completed Course (2:25.97)
Jonah Maningo
Jaw Breakers (Time: 1:04.21)
Anthony Porter
Jaw Breakers (Time: 1:11.29)
Jesus Capote
Jaw Breakers (Time: 1:22.22)
Dillon Ruble
Jaw Breakers (Time: 1:30.84)
Sam Folsom
Duck Duck Goose (Time: 0:15.02)
Jonas Harmer*
Duck Duck Goose (Time: 0:48.05)
* Runoff Winner
Isabella Wakeham
Completed Course (Time: 2:49.59)
Madelyn Madaras
Jaw Breakers (Time: 1:47.35)
Karen Wiltin
Duck Duck Goose (Time: 1:24.42)
Ixchel Valentino *
Reel To Reel (0:03.99)
* Runoff Winner
ANW Qualifiers Round 2
For the second round of Qualifiers, the Ninjas tacked a slightly tweaked set of obstacles. The course featured Pole Vault, Double Twister, Dangerous Waters, Duck Duck Goose, Ring the Bells, Warped Wall, and, of course, the Mega Wall for Ninjas who managed to complete the Warped Wall within the time limit. A veteran Ninja managed the task for the first time this season, taking home the $20,000.
Check out who landed spots in the Semi-Finals from the second round of Qualifiers, here:
Caleb Bergstrom — Mega Wall Winner
Completed Course (Time: 1:05.17)
Nacssa Garemore
Completed Course (Time: 1:15.12)
Flip Rodriguez
Completed Course (Time:1:18.14)
Owen Dyer
Completed Course (Time: 1:25.80)
Alex Nye
Completed Course (Time: 1:56.30)
Benjamin Drake
Completed Course (Time: 2:07.16)
Lance Pekus
Ring The Bells (Time: 1:03.70)
Kyle McCreight
Ring The Bells (Time: 1:06.83)
Branden McWilliams
Ring The Bells (Time: 1:08.21)
Steven Cen
Ring The Bells (Time: 1:24.64)
Lenny Lopez
Ring The Bells (1:29.07)
Elijah Browning *
Duck Duck Goose (Time: 0:20.57)
* Runoff Winner
Anna McArthur
Ring The Bells (Time: 1:35.66)
Jennifer Sanders
Ring The Bells (Time: 2:21.08)
Zhanique Lovett
Duck Duck Goose (Time: 0:44.33)
Lisa Hair *
Duck Duck Goose (Time: 1:12.69)
* Runoff Winner
Where to watch Season 16 episodes of American Ninja Warrior
Season 16 is still heating up, with several nights of Qualifiers still on the horizon. Stay caught up on Season 16 of ANW by watching live on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC or stream episodes the day after they air on Peacock.
"I think the thing that really sets Ninja apart for me is the sense of community that comes with being a part of this show..." sidelines co-host Zuri Hall told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 16 premiere. "We have Ninja engagements, we have people falling in love on the course, we have Ninja newborns. We've got babies on the sidelines at this point! I can't say that about any other show that never been a part of, so just to be a part of the community, the family that is Ninja, is really special for me."