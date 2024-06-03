American Ninja Warrior 2024 Qualifiers Recap: Who Is Advancing?

American Ninja Warrior is officially here, and Season 16's already reaching new heights.

Remember, the Mega Wall was raised to a jaw-dropping 18.5 feet last season, and the Ninjas still need to complete the entire course under 1:20 for a shot at the grand prize. However, this year, the Mega Wall's winnings have been doubled to $20,000, so Ninjas will need to be faster than ever for a shot at victory. Season 16 also includes the return of the Runoff Round, where the two Ninjas closest to making it to the Semi-Finals compete in head-to-head races to earn the final spot in either the Top 12 for men or the Top 4 for women for each Qualifier round.

So, which Ninjas soared through the course and will return for the Season 16 Semi-Finals? Find a full recap of the results from the ANW Qualifying Rounds, below!

American Ninja Warrior Season 16 Qualifiers results: Who is going to Semi-Finals?

Jenn Sanders during American Ninja Warrior "Qualifiers 1 & 2" Episode 1601/02. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

ANW Qualifiers Round 1

For the first round of Qualifiers, Season 16's inaugural Ninjas faced some returning obstacles and some brand-new challenges on the course. Ninjas tackled obstacles Pole Vault, Reel to Reel, Dangerous Waters, Duck Duck Goose, Jaw Breakers, and the towering Warped Wall.

Check out who landed spots in the Semi-Finals from the first round of Qualifiers, here:

Jonah Brown

Completed Course (Time: 1:15.16)

Daniel Gil

Completed Course (Time 1:17.16)

Isaiah Thomas

Completed Course (Time: 1: 19.60)

Jody Avila

Completed Course (Time: 2:04.14)

Grant Kiningham

Completed Course (Time: 2:18.13)

Kyle Schulze

Completed Course (2:25.97)

Jonah Maningo

Jaw Breakers (Time: 1:04.21)

Anthony Porter

Jaw Breakers (Time: 1:11.29)

Jesus Capote

Jaw Breakers (Time: 1:22.22)

Dillon Ruble

Jaw Breakers (Time: 1:30.84)

Sam Folsom

Duck Duck Goose (Time: 0:15.02)

Jonas Harmer*

Duck Duck Goose (Time: 0:48.05)

* Runoff Winner

Isabella Wakeham

Completed Course (Time: 2:49.59)

Madelyn Madaras

Jaw Breakers (Time: 1:47.35)

Karen Wiltin

Duck Duck Goose (Time: 1:24.42)

Ixchel Valentino *

Reel To Reel (0:03.99)

* Runoff Winner

ANW Qualifiers Round 2

Caleb Bergstrom during American Ninja Warrior "Qualifiers 1 & 2" Episode 1601/02. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

For the second round of Qualifiers, the Ninjas tacked a slightly tweaked set of obstacles. The course featured Pole Vault, Double Twister, Dangerous Waters, Duck Duck Goose, Ring the Bells, Warped Wall, and, of course, the Mega Wall for Ninjas who managed to complete the Warped Wall within the time limit. A veteran Ninja managed the task for the first time this season, taking home the $20,000.

Check out who landed spots in the Semi-Finals from the second round of Qualifiers, here:

Caleb Bergstrom — Mega Wall Winner

Completed Course (Time: 1:05.17)

Nacssa Garemore

Completed Course (Time: 1:15.12)

Flip Rodriguez

Completed Course (Time:1:18.14)

Owen Dyer

Completed Course (Time: 1:25.80)

Alex Nye

Completed Course (Time: 1:56.30)

Benjamin Drake

Completed Course (Time: 2:07.16)

Lance Pekus

Ring The Bells (Time: 1:03.70)

Kyle McCreight

Ring The Bells (Time: 1:06.83)

Branden McWilliams

Ring The Bells (Time: 1:08.21)

Steven Cen

Ring The Bells (Time: 1:24.64)

Lenny Lopez

Ring The Bells (1:29.07)

Elijah Browning *

Duck Duck Goose (Time: 0:20.57)

* Runoff Winner

Anna Mcarthur during American Ninja Warrior "Qualifiers 1 & 2" Episode 1601/02. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Anna McArthur

Ring The Bells (Time: 1:35.66)

Jennifer Sanders

Ring The Bells (Time: 2:21.08)

Zhanique Lovett

Duck Duck Goose (Time: 0:44.33)

Lisa Hair *

Duck Duck Goose (Time: 1:12.69)

* Runoff Winner

