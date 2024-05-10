Where to Watch the American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship

What Does It Look Like to Run an ANW Course? | Stage 1 Drone Footage | NBC's American Ninja Warrior

What Does It Look Like to Run an ANW Course? | Stage 1 Drone Footage | NBC's American Ninja Warrior

Prepare to be amazed by the 16 ANW Women's Championship Ninjas, all dead-set on becoming the next champion.

Returning for a third year, the American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship is always an exhilarating watch.

As we gear up to Season 16 of ANW, the Women's Championship is the perfect kick-off.

As we gear up to Season 16 of ANW, the Women's Championship is the perfect kick-off. From jaw-dropping athleticism to larger-than-life obstacles, the ANW Women's Championship special has all of the astonishing action as ANW while showcasing 16 of the competition's most tenacious Ninjas. Who will soar through the competition to be crowned the reigning champion? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Read on, below, to learn everything to know about the American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship.

When does the American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship air? The third annual American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship special will air on Sunday, May 12 at 9/8c. As usual, Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall will be weighing in on all of the action. As the perfect way to get your head in the game ahead of Season 16, you won't want to miss it! RELATED: Where to Watch American Ninja Warrior on NBC “[American Ninja Warrior] is a unique competition that it is about the people and the stories and it has a lot of unique characteristics," ANW executive producer Arthur Smith told Deadline. "Where else do you have athletes rooting for each other? Where else do you have women and men competing on the same course? We have a community and there’s so many positive values."

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, hosts of American Ninja Warrior. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

How does the ANW Women's Championship work? The ANW Women's Championship is set to be a pulse-pounding competition with some minor changes to ANW's typical formula. Viewers will see 16 elite female Ninjas compete on the world’s most challenging obstacle course. The winner will take home the coveted title of this year’s Women’s Champion and a grand prize of $50,000. Which of these daring Ninjas will rise to the top? Tune in to find out! RELATED: The Winner of ANW Season 15 Is Revealed — and They Got the $1 Million

Addy Herman appears on American Ninja Warrior Season 15 Episode 14 “Las Vegas Finals". Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC