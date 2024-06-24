Will There Be a New Champion? | American Ninja Warrior Season 16 | First Look | NBC

Will There Be a New Champion? | American Ninja Warrior Season 16 | First Look | NBC

"Ninja is truly this community that embraces everyone, that celebrates everyone," Matt Iseman told NBC Insider.

Summers at NBC bring the celebrated return of American Ninja Warrior, and Season 16 is heating up.

How to Watch Watch American Ninja Warrior Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Season 16 Ninjas have viewers on the edge of their seats as they soar through the Qualifier Rounds. As a lineup of veteran and new athletes pour everything they have into their Qualifiers performances, viewers are perched to see who lands spots in the coveted Semi-Finals. Only the Top 12 men and the Top 4 women will proceed to the next stage of the competition.

RELATED: Here's Exactly How American Ninja Warrior Works

Read, below, to learn where and when to watch new episodes of Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior.

Langdon Dinsdale during American Ninja Warrior "Qualifiers 1 & 2" Episode 1601/02. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight? (June 24, 2024) Unfortunately, no. Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior is on a brief hiatus but will return on Monday, July 1. RELATED: Vance Walker Talks His "Insane" Total Victory on ANW "Ninja Warrior is unlike any other sport I've seen, where truly every athlete is looking to elevate themselves, as well as everyone around them..." Host Matt Iseman told NBC Insider. "Once you show up, you are a Ninja. And I think that's why so many people love being affiliated with this ... Ninja is truly this community that embraces everyone, that celebrates everyone."

Taylor Johnson during American Ninja Warrior "Qualifiers 3 & 4" Episode 1603/04. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

When do new episodes of American Ninja Warrior air? New American Ninja Warrior Season 16 episodes air on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. The Season 16 Qualifiers will continue on July 1. Before Season 16, NBC Insider chatted with Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall and asked how the ANW Hosts would describe this year's competition. "Big time," Gbajabiamila said, while Iseman — inspired by the Summer Paris Olympics airing on NBC — described Season 16 as: "Faster, higher, stronger." RELATED: American Ninja Warrior Winners: Every Last Ninja Standing "One million dollars," Hall expressed. "We have a lot of money on the line!"

Mady Howard during American Ninja Warrior "Qualifiers 3 & 4" Episode 1603/04. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC