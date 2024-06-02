All About American Ninja Warrior Host Akbar Gbajabiamila's Wife Chrystal, Their Kids

As a famed former NFL player, TV personality, and Host of American Ninja Warrior, Akbar Gbajabiamila is a busy man, but when the workday is done, he's spending quality time with his family.

Gbajabiamila generally keeps his family life out of the limelight but loves sharing family outings, celebrations, and exciting milestones on social media. True to their ANW host father's competitive spirit, the Gbajabiamila family share an affinity for internet challenges and pranks, so it's always fun getting a Gbajabiamila family update. In a chat with NBC Insider in June 2024, Gbajabiamila revealed that its the younger Ninjas on ANW that get him the most pumped for a run.

“I get excited watching the kids, you know, I’m a father of four,” Gbajabiamila explained while chatting about Season 16 of ANW. “[The younger Ninjas have] really stepped up in a really big way and I'm super proud of them… They understand at a very young age how to overcome obstacles.”

Gbajabiamila inspires Ninjas every day on the ANW, but soars when it comes to guiding his children through life's obstacle course.

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila films THE TALK on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at The Mandalay Bay for Super Bowl LVIII. Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Akbar Gbajabiamila's wife, Chrystal Gbaja-Biamila? Gbajabiamila has been married to his wife, Chrystal, for over a decade. Chrystal isn't active on social media, but that hasn't stopped her ANW husband from sharing posts with his beautiful wife. Gbajabiamila loves gushing over his other half, often talking about her on The Talk, which he also hosts. His wife and eldest son even stopped by the studio during a May 2024 episode to help celebrate his birthday, as he shared on Instagram. For Mother's Day in 2022, Gbajabiamila left Chrystal a heartwarming message on his socials alongside a picture of the couple walking on a beautiful beach. "Seeing how you dedicate everything to our home and our children I feel very lucky," Gbajabiamila captioned the post. "I thank God for the wonderful blessings. It means the world to have you as my wife and the mother of our children. Happy Mother’s Day." Gbajabiamila's 2024 Mother's Day message was just as sweet: "Happy Mother’s Day to my incredible wife! Every day, you fill our home with love and laughter. We are so blessed to have you." Chrystal can be frequently spotted on Gbajabiamila's socials, either enjoying a date night with her hubby, participating in a viral TikTok challenge, or cheesing next to their beautiful children.

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Chrystal Gbaja-Biamila attend the 2022 Paramount Emmy Party at Catch Steak LA on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerod Harris/WireImage

How many kids does Akbar Gbajabiamila have? Gbajabiamila and his wife Chrystal are proud parents to two girls and two boys: eldest son Elijah; their daughter Saheedat; and their fraternal twins Nasir and Naomi. In June 2023, Nasir and Naomi graduated from elementary school, Saheedat graduated from middle school, and Elijah graduated from college. Bursting with pride, Gbajabiamila took to Instagram to celebrate his entire brood's recent milestones, leaving heartfelt messages to each of his kids. Gbajabiamila frequently shares videos and photos of his family and kids on his personal Instagram and TikTok accounts, where he posts regularly. When he isn't posting hilarious videos with the family, he's giving thoughtful takes on parenting and fatherhood. "The truth about the relationship with my kids is that I love them, I talk to them, but I discipline them," Gbajabiamila said in a March 2024 Instagram. "A lot of people may disagree with that, but it's a relationship that's really tight because I'm firm, but I'm fair. You don't have to be a friend with your kids. For me, I'm not a friend, I'm a father and that father comes with love." During the 2020 pandemic, Akbar and his children passed the time by trying every internet challenge they could find. The family shared their experiences on a YouTube series called Akbar's Family Adventures, which documented the family's pranks and various internet challenges. For one prank, Gbajabiamila wore spy glasses and hidden Bluetooth headphones so that the kids could direct him in public, ordering him to do a series of ridiculous tasks. When asked what his favorite part about being a father of four is, Gbajabiamila told Parade, "Raising them to be better human beings, to be conscious of the other kids they’re around, and to teach them the things that I learned growing up."

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Chrystal Gbaja-Biamila attend the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Who is Akbar Gbajabiamila's son Elijah Gbajabiamila? Gbajabiamila's eldest kid is his son Elijah, who graduated from the University of Oregon in June 2023. "To my oldest son, graduating from college: My heart bursts with pride as I witness the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice," Gbajabiamila captioned a montage that included highlights from Elijah's graduation ceremony. "You have tackled the challenges of higher education with unwavering determination, and seeing you walk across that stage to receive your degree fills me with joy and eliminates the burn of the pricey tuition. The knowledge and experiences you have gained will serve as the foundation for a successful future. As you embark on your professional journey, remember to always strive for excellence, pursue your passions wholeheartedly, and make a positive impact on the world around you."

Akbar Gbajabiamila and daughter Saheedat arrive for the 29th Anniversary Sports Spectacular Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 18, 2014 in Century City, California Photo: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Who is Akbar Gbajabiamila's daughter Saheedat Gbajabiamila? Gbajabiamila's second eldest is his daughter Saheedat, who is currently in high school. In honor of her 2023 middle school graduation, Gbajabiamila shared a video of Saheedat walking across the stage and gave her the sweetest message. "To my eldest daughter, graduating from middle school: What a remarkable accomplishment!" Gbajabiamila captioned the video. "The transition from middle school to high school can be both exciting and daunting, but you have your perseverance, resilience, and great study habits, I have no doubt that you will continue to shine brightly in high school. As you step into this new chapter, keep nurturing your curiosity, pursuing your dreams, and embracing every opportunity that comes your way." In October 2023, Gbajabiamila took Saheedat and her little sister Naomi to their first-ever Raiders game, a big deal considering their father used to play on the team. Gbajabiamila shared pictures of the game to his socials, beaming ear to ear alongside his excited daughters. "Took my daughters to their first Raiders football game, and it definitely won't be the last!!!" Gbajabiamila captioned the sweet family picture.

Who are Akbar Gbajabiamila's twins Nasir and Naomi Gbajabiamila? The latest additions to Gbajabiamila's family are fraternal twins Nasir and Naomi. During their joint graduation from elementary school in 2023, Gbajabiamila shared videos of their diploma ceremony, captioning the post: "To my wonderful twins, graduating from elementary school: Congratulations! It feels like just yesterday you were taking your first steps into the world of education, and now here you are, ready to embark on the adventure of middle school." Gbajabiamila continued, "Your growth and development over these years have been remarkable, and I am in awe of the incredible individuals you have become. Keep embracing knowledge, exploring your passions, and always remember that your potential knows no bounds." In his chat with NBC Insider, Gbajabiamila revealed that his youngest son had the exciting opportunity to try his hand at an ANW Junior course. Like many viewers who watch at home, Nasir thought he could handle it, but running the course proved to be a turbulent task after he lost his footing. He said that he doesn't think it's likely that his children will ever compete on ANW, but that Nasir's experience gave him a lot of respect for the game. "He understands the discipline and the training," Gbajabiamila explained. "It became a real good life lesson, like if you're gonna be good at something, you gotta work hard at it."

