"To be a part of the community, the family that is Ninja, is really special for me," Zuri Hall told NBC Insider.

As the Season 16 American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers continue, all eyes are on the sky-flying Ninja lineup to see who emerges as the frontrunner.

You won't want to miss a second of Season 16's action as a delightful mix of veteran and fresh-faced Ninjas make their way to the mythic obstacle course. Between the white-knuckled Ninja runs, the inspiring competitor stories, and mind-boggling strength and skill, Season 16 has been exhilarating to see play out.

Read on, below, to learn where and when to watch new episodes of Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior.

Zhanique Lovett during American Ninja Warrior "Qualifiers 1 & 2" Episode 1601/02. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight? (June 17, 2024) Absolutely! The Season 16 Qualifiers blaze on as Ninjas take their shot at dominating the course to earn an esteemed spot in the Semi-Finals. RELATED: Vance Walker Talks His "Insane" Total Victory on ANW Ahead of the premiere, NBC Insider chatted with the ANW Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall about what Season 16 had in store for viewers. Gbajabiamila put it perfectly when he described Season 16 as "big time," while Iseman — inspired by the Summer Paris Olympics airing on NBC — described Season 16 as, "Faster, higher, stronger." "One million dollars," Hall concluded. "We have a lot of money on the line!" ANW fans are perched to see if one of these passionate Ninjas will score the coveted grand prize and honor of being Season 16's Last Ninja Standing.

Addy Herman during American Ninja Warrior "Qualifiers 3 & 4" Episode 1603/04. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

When do new episodes of American Ninja Warrior air? New episodes of American Ninja Warrior Season 16 air on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. “Ninja Warrior is unlike any other sport I've seen, where truly every athlete is looking to elevate themselves, as well as everyone around them..." Iseman told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 16 premiere. "Once you show up, you are a Ninja. And I think that's why so many people love being affiliated with this. For people who maybe don't feel they fit in traditional sports or don't like the way it feels so cutthroat." RELATED: Here's Exactly How American Ninja Warrior Works Iseman continued, "Ninja is truly this community that embraces everyone, that celebrates everyone. From 15 to 70, differently abled, men and women, everything in between, we've got people out there competing. And it's just a beautiful thing to see this community really take on a life of its own."

Zuri Hall and Jesse Labreck on American Ninja Warrior Season 15 Episode 18. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC