Will There Be a New Champion? | American Ninja Warrior Season 16 | First Look | NBC

Will There Be a New Champion? | American Ninja Warrior Season 16 | First Look | NBC

Fans can't wait to see what the next stage of American Ninja Warrior Season 16 brings during the Qualifying Rounds.

How to Watch Watch American Ninja Warrior Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Ahead of the premiere, NBC Insider chatted with the ANW Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall about what to expect from the show. Their answers will have viewers pumped. Gbajabiamila put it perfectly when he described Season 16 as "big time," while Iseman — in the spirit of the Summer Paris Olympics — described Season 16 as, "Faster, higher, stronger."

"One million dollars," Hall concluded. "We have a lot of money on the line!"

RELATED: American Ninja Warrior Winners: Every Last Ninja Standing

You won't want to miss a second of the heartwarming Ninja stories, exhilarating runs, and astonishing athleticism. Read on, below, to learn where and when to watch new episodes of Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior.

Is American Ninja Warrior new tonight? (June 10, 2024) Yes! The Season 16 Qualifiers will continue as Ninjas give everything they have to earn a coveted spot in the Semi-Finals. Will one of the gravity-defying Ninjas win the $1 million? RELATED: Vance Walker Talks His "Insane" Total Victory on ANW With Season 16 boasting a delightful mix of veteran and fresh-faced Ninjas, the honor of becoming the Last Ninja Standing could go to anyone.

Zuri Hall and Jesse Labreck on American Ninja Warrior Season 15 Episode 18. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

When do new episodes of American Ninja Warrior air? New episodes of American Ninja Warrior Season 16 air Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. "I think the thing that really sets Ninja apart for me is the sense of community that comes with being a part of this show..." co-host Hall told NBC Insider. "We have Ninja engagements, we have people falling in love on the course, we have Ninja newborns. We've got babies on the sidelines at this point! I can't say that about any other show that I've been a part of, so just to be a part of the community, the family that is Ninja, is really special for me."

Addy Herman appears on American Ninja Warrior Season 15 Episode 14 “Las Vegas Finals". Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of American Ninja Warrior? Want to catch up on previous seasons of ANW? Peacock is the go-to choice for streaming all your favorite runs from American Ninja Warrior episodes. “Ninja Warrior is unlike any other sport I've seen, where truly every athlete is looking to elevate themselves, as well as everyone around them..." Iseman told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 16 premiere. "Once you show up, you are a Ninja. And I think that's why so many people love being affiliated with this. For people who maybe don't feel they fit in traditional sports or don't like the way it feels so cutthroat." RELATED: American Ninja Warrior's Matt Iseman: I'm "Lucky" To Have Found Fiancée Britton All Iseman continued, "Ninja is truly this community that embraces everyone, that celebrates everyone. From 15 to 70, differently abled, men and women, everything in between, we've got people out there competing. And it's just a beautiful thing to see this community really take on a life of its own."

Stay caught up on the action by watching American Ninja Warrior on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.