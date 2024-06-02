American Ninja Warrior's Matt Iseman: I'm "Lucky" To Have Found Fiancée Britton All

Will There Be a New Champion? | American Ninja Warrior Season 16 | First Look | NBC

When he isn't weighing in on the action of ANW, the host is enjoying quality time with his future wife.

As the beloved Host of American Ninja Warrior, Matt Iseman has heard dozens of inspiring love stories, but he's recently celebrating his own swoon-worthy milestone — a proposal.

Iseman has become a cornerstone of the ANW franchise thanks to his charismatic commentary and infectious enthusiasm. He has been the ANW fandom's biggest cheerleader for years, so it's no wonder that his recent proposal has garnered widespread applause.

But who is the woman who holds the honor of stealing Iseman's heart and becoming the Last Girlfriend Standing?

Matt Iseman can't wait to spend his life with Britton All

Ahead of ANW's Season 16 premiere in June 2024, NBC Insider got a chance to congratulate Iseman on his recent engagement and ask if she'd be making any appearances on the show.

"I tried to get her on the course but she runs like a Muppet, just limbs flailing everywhere... and she's gonna kill me when she reads this," Iseman teased after the entire ANW crew cheered for the couple. "She's a criminal defense attorney, she's a big personality. Listen, I will send you videos of us dancing at our wedding, and then you will see what true ninja athleticism looks like..."

Iseman continued, "We both keep saying the same thing, we just feel lucky that we found each other, so we can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. And maybe, I was going to say make Ninja babies, but our babies would be anything but. She's a criminal defense attorney, so we both like to run our mouths for a living."

Who is Matt Iseman's fiancée, Britton All? Iseman is engaged to his partner of several years, criminal defense attorney Britton All. All is a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles and a fan of sharing life updates on her personal Instagram, where she frequently posts pics of her and her soon-to-be husband on the red carpet as well as travel photos. RELATED: American Ninja Warrior Winners: Every Last Ninja Standing When she isn't laying down the law in the courtroom, All takes her most chaotic cases to the stage as a stand-up comedian, a passion she shares with her fiancé, Iseman. All shared an Instagram announcement about a comedy show in Hollywood in which she was preforming in Junuary, and March 2024, All shared an Instagram clip of her stand-up set, which had the audience in stitches.

Matt Iseman proposed to his girlfriend, Britton All during the 31st Weißwurstparty at Hotel Stanglwirt on January 19, 2024 in Going near Kitzbuehel, Austria. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images