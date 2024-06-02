Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
American Ninja Warrior's Matt Iseman: I'm "Lucky" To Have Found Fiancée Britton All
When he isn't weighing in on the action of ANW, the host is enjoying quality time with his future wife.
As the beloved Host of American Ninja Warrior, Matt Iseman has heard dozens of inspiring love stories, but he's recently celebrating his own swoon-worthy milestone — a proposal.
Iseman has become a cornerstone of the ANW franchise thanks to his charismatic commentary and infectious enthusiasm. He has been the ANW fandom's biggest cheerleader for years, so it's no wonder that his recent proposal has garnered widespread applause.
But who is the woman who holds the honor of stealing Iseman's heart and becoming the Last Girlfriend Standing?
Matt Iseman can't wait to spend his life with Britton All
Ahead of ANW's Season 16 premiere in June 2024, NBC Insider got a chance to congratulate Iseman on his recent engagement and ask if she'd be making any appearances on the show.
"I tried to get her on the course but she runs like a Muppet, just limbs flailing everywhere... and she's gonna kill me when she reads this," Iseman teased after the entire ANW crew cheered for the couple. "She's a criminal defense attorney, she's a big personality. Listen, I will send you videos of us dancing at our wedding, and then you will see what true ninja athleticism looks like..."
Iseman continued, "We both keep saying the same thing, we just feel lucky that we found each other, so we can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. And maybe, I was going to say make Ninja babies, but our babies would be anything but. She's a criminal defense attorney, so we both like to run our mouths for a living."
Who is Matt Iseman's fiancée, Britton All?
Iseman is engaged to his partner of several years, criminal defense attorney Britton All.
All is a criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles and a fan of sharing life updates on her personal Instagram, where she frequently posts pics of her and her soon-to-be husband on the red carpet as well as travel photos.
When she isn't laying down the law in the courtroom, All takes her most chaotic cases to the stage as a stand-up comedian, a passion she shares with her fiancé, Iseman.
All shared an Instagram announcement about a comedy show in Hollywood in which she was preforming in Junuary, and March 2024, All shared an Instagram clip of her stand-up set, which had the audience in stitches.
When did Matt Iseman and Britton All get engaged?
The ANW Host proposed to All on January 22, 2024 — his birthday — at a pre-party ahead of the Hahnenkamm Races in Austria, TMZ reported.
The event is a major annual skiing event that draws oodles of athletes. Iseman is a performer to his core, so his proposal was larger-than-life.
The moment occurred in the middle of a music performance conducted by none other than Iseman's longtime colleague, Arnold Schwarzenegger. (For context: Iseman won New Celebrity Apprentice with Schwarzenegger in 2017.) As Schwarzenegger led a full band and sang a folk tune, Iseman pulled All onstage and popped the question. She said yes, prompting the entire room to explode with cheers for the happy couple.
Following the swoon-worthy proposal, Iseman shared the exciting personal Instagram, captioning the sweet picture: "Happy birthday to me. Awesome gift from Britton all (with a nice assist from Arnold Schwarzenegger)!" All also shared the big news on her socials, with her Instagram caption reading: "Matt Iseman did it , and he did it BIG."
According to the couple's wedding website, the ceremony will take place on September 1, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.
When did Matt Iseman and Britton All begin dating?
While the exact timeline of Iseman and All's relationship is unclear, the couple has at least been dating since September 2022, based on All's first Instagram photo of them together. The sweethearts looked downright stunning while posing on the red carpet for the Daytime Beauty Awards.
For a date night in October 2022, Iseman and All got dressed to the nines for a charity event for Gateway for Cancer Research, at which Iseman received an award.
All captioned the stunning picture in part: "So proud of Matt Isemand for being honored with the 2022 Mary Brown Stephenson Award."
Other aww-worthy dates she's posted include an October 2023 football game at SoFi Stadium, holiday get-togethers at the Fairmont Hotel San Francisco and New York City, and a 2023 blockbuster movie premiere alongside Wonka's Timothée Chalamet.