Your 1st Look at American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Is Here (EXCLUSIVE)

"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past," American Ninja Warrior co-host Matt Iseman told NBC Insider.

Get ready, Ninja Nation: American Ninja Warrior is back for Season 17, and it's shaping up to be one of the most thrilling yet.

How to Watch Watch the Season 17 premiere of American Ninja Warrior on Monday, June 2 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

With a dynamite lineup of new and veteran Ninjas, fan-favorite obstacles returning to the course, and a few surprise format changes in store, Season 17 promises high-stakes action. Premiering Monday, June 2 at 8/7c on NBC, Season 17 is offering a new wave of gravity-defying Ninjas to take on the grueling obstacle course. The path to victory will demand even more mind-boggling strength and jaw-dropping speed as these Ninjas are put to the ultimate test. From the inspiring Ninja stories to the high-flying leaps that take our breath away, Season 17 is bringing the heat.

RELATED: Everything to Know About American Ninja Warrior Season 17

Longtime hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman return to the Season 17 sidelines, bringing their charm and humor to every run. The ANW hosts chatted with NBC Insider about what to expect this season, and they couldn't be more excited for fans to tune in.

Classic obstacles and side-by-side races will return in ANW Season 17 — with a twist

Season 17 will be in no shortage of ANW thrills as a new lineup of Ninjas takes the stage in hopes of conquering the world-famous obstacle course. Gbajabiamila tells fans they can expect "a lot of high-impact action" thanks to the return of head-to-head races. But in Season 17, the races will hold even more power in turning the tides of the competition.

"They're gonna be competing in the Finals in a side-by-side racing..." Gbajabiamila told NBC Insider.

American Ninja Warrior Season 17. Photo: NBC

In addition to some format tweaks, Iseman and Gbajabiamila were thrilled to see the return of some classic ANW obstacles of old, like CannonBall Alley, which hasn't appeared on the course since Season 11.

"True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics..." Gbajabiamila says. "You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born."

Iseman says that in Season 16 of ANW, they noticed how the side-by-side racing instantly raised the stakes for the competitors. ANW frequently changes up the game to challenge the Ninjas, and the stakes are even higher this year. "These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks," Iseman said.

"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past..." Iseman added. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."

RELATED: NBC Summer 2025 Schedule: See the Full List of Shows

American Ninja Warrior Season 17. Photo: NBC

Gbajabiamila said, "I love Ninja Warrior, it's my favorite job... It has been the greatest honor of my life to be able to have this opportunity to host this."

Iseman echoed Gbajabiamila's love for the game.

"I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this. Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."

Don't miss the Season 17 premiere of American Ninja Warrior on Monday, June 2 at 8/7c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.