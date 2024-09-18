Sebastian & Sonia Defy All Odds With Stunning Aerial To "With Or Without You" | Finals | AGT 2024

Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

Americans are on the edge of their seats wondering who will win AGT Season 19. But when will the results be revealed?

Is A New Episode of AGT on Tonight? (September 18, 2024)

Down to the final 10, America’s Got Talent is close to crowning its Season 19 winner. It’s been a whirlwind season of extraordinary talent and Golden Buzzers, but at this point, it’s anyone’s game.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

This season worked a little differently than seasons past in one respect — instead of the Live Acts being decided strictly by popular vote, Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell each had one special Live Golden Buzzer that gave them the power to send four Acts straight to the Semi Finals.

Aerialist duo Sebastian and Sonia, dance group AIRFOOTWORKS, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, and singer DeeDee Simon were the four Live Golden Buzzer recipients that made it to the Grand Finale.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Gets Flustered During David Alan Grier’s AGT Prank (WATCH)

Australian dance group Brent Street, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, “singing janitor” Richard Goodall, Roni Sagi & Rhythm Dog Act, Sky Elements drone show, and quick-change magician Solange Kardinaly were the six Acts voted through to the Finals by viewers.

After performing their hearts out one last time on September 17, the Judges gave them their final feedback, and now it’s up to America to determine who will win the million-dollar prize.

With the voting closed, viewers will have to wait a little longer — and keep their fingers crossed — to find out if their favorite performer takes home the gold.

Is there a new episode of AGT on Wednesday, September 18, 2024? No, America’s Got Talent will not air a new episode on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. The contestants performed in the live Finale on Tuesday night, and now America’s Vote is being tallied. The final results will be read next week on September 24. With viewers on edge eagerly anticipating the results, AGT will make it worth the wait. Along with the exciting announcement of the Season 19 winner, there are oodles of special treats in store.

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell in America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

What to know about the Finale on September 24, 2024

To add even more excitement to an already thrilling event on September 24, the AGT finalists will be joined by a spectacular line-up of guest stars, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer Michael Bublé, who is coaching on The Voice for Seasons 26 and 27.

After a special Countdown to the Finale hour at 8/7c, Terry Crews will read the results on September 24 during the two-hour event beginning at 9/8c. This is when we'll enjoy the astonishing lineup of guest performers, from famous DJs to AGT fan favorites. See everyone below.

Simone Biles & the Gold Over America Tour

Michael Bublé , Season 16 Coach of The Voice

Neal Schon and members of Journey

Steve Aoki

Gabriel Iglesias

Las Vegas cast of Magic Mike Live

Andra Day

Detroit Youth Choir , AGT Season 14 and All-Stars

Related

How to Watch the AGT Season 19 Finale Results

Tune in to the Finale on September 24 on NBC. The Countdown to the Finals begins at 8/7c, followed by the star-studded results show beginning at 9/8c.

Catch up on past episodes of America’s Got Talent on Peacock now.