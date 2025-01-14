Joyce and Serena Try to Make Social Content for the Hospital | St. Denis Medical | NBC

Is a New Episode of St. Denis Medical on Tonight (January 14, 2025)?

You can always count on St. Denis Medical for a good laugh, and fans can’t wait to jump back into the new comedy to catch up with their favorite doctors and nurses who have us looking at hospitals in a whole new way. After taking a break for the holidays, many are eager to find out when the hit medical comedy will return.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of St. Denis Medical Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Fortunately, after some time away, St. Denis Medical is making its triumphant return. Here's what fans need to know.

Is St. Denis Medical on tonight, January 14, 2025? Yes, there will be a new episode of St. Denis Medical tonight at 8 p.m. ET, titled “50 cc’s of Kindness.” According to a sneak peek clip, the show will do what it does best: inject a big dose of humor into dramatic moments to lighten up the mood. In the above clip, two inmates from a local prison are rushed to the hospital after a violent gang fight and continue to brawl as they’re wheeled in side-by-side on stretchers. Nurses Alex (Allison Tolman) and Matt (Mekki Leeper) get caught in the melee, and Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) pokes fun at their attempts to de-escalate the conflict.

Meanwhile, hospital administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) suddenly becomes smitten with a handsome prison guard as he pulls her away from the chaos.

“We always have a corrections officer looking out for us, so we’re in his very capable, very muscly hands,” she tells viewers looking directly at the camera in a mockumentary-style cutaway. We'll get to watch Joyce humorously navigate her feelings through the episode.

How to Watch the new St. Denis Medical Episode

It’s been a long four weeks since St. Denis Medical wrapped up 2024 with its holiday-themed episode, “Ho-Ho-Hollo,” but the wait is finally over — and the hospital doors will fling open once again. The series is kicking off the New Year with more humor and hijinks in an all-new episode, airing on January 14.

Episode 7 promises a night filled with plenty of laughter and heartfelt moments that playfully blurs the line between comedy and drama — just what the doctor ordered.

St. Denis Medical airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.