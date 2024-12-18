What Movies & TV Shows Has St. Denis Medical's Allison Tolman Starred In?

If you love watching her in St. Denis Medical, then you're going to enjoy actress Allison Tolman's other on-screen roles.

One of the leading actresses in the hit new NBC comedy St. Denis Medical is none other than Allison Tolman. Playing the role of newly appointed nurse supervisor, Alex, her portrayal of the witty and relatable character has viewers doubling over with laughter.

For those who can't get enough of watching her in the mockumentary, you're in luck. Allison Tolman has a long resume of appearances in TV shows and films that are worth binge-watching.

What movies & TV shows has Allison Tolman starred in?

Allison Tolman attends New York Magazine's Vulture Festival on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Vulture

Before St. Denis Medical, another popular comedy that Tolman starred in is Brooklyn Nine-Nine.



Her short-lived character was introduced in Season 5, Episode 15, "The Puzzle Master," as Captain Olivia Crawford. She quickly became the rival of fellow Captain, Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), as they both vie for the Police Commissioner position.

Tolman returned for the second and final time a few episodes later, "White Whale," and the underrated Captain was not seen again. Both episodes she appeared in, along with the rest of the series, are available to stream on Peacock (and you can grab access to the streaming service right here.)



The Golden Globe-winning show wasn't the first time Tolman portrayed someone in law enforcement. Arguably, her most notable role is in Fargo.



She played Deputy Molly Solverson for the first two seasons of the series (although her appearance in Season 2 is somewhat minimal). Her character stole the spotlight in Season 1 and helped make the show what it is.

It was her stellar performance in the series that earned Tolman her first Critics Choice win, as well as her first Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.



Her other reoccurring TV credits include The Mindy Project, Good Girls, and Why Women Kill.

Allison Tolman starred in this Christmas horror film

Allison Tolman in a promotional portrait for St. Denis Medical. Photo: JSquared Photography/NBC

If you're looking for a movie that combines horror with the festive season, then Krampus won't disappoint.



The Universal Pictures film follows Max Engel (Emjay Anthony) as he stops believing in Santa after his family can't get along.



His turn against the holiday spirit spawns Krampus, the harrowing mythological creature whose mission is to wreak havoc on those who no longer believe.

In the suspenseful movie, Tolman plays Max's aunt Linda Jackson, and the sister-in-law of Tom Engel, portrayed by Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott.

Having horrific scenarios take place during what's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year is what the actress loves the most about the film.



"I think that what is so yummy about it is that Christmas is like the most, propped up idealized time. How beautiful it is, family's all together, the decorations are gorgeous, we're in an ambient movie," Tolman told Salon. "So, when you take that and you like add a slasher into it or a creature or a monster and things fall apart, that's just inheritably funny. I mean it's just ironically very funny to have a beautiful Christmas dinner be ruined by a chainsaw. The juxtaposition is just really yummy."



Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.