St. Denis Medical Star Wendi McLendon-Covey “Lived Through the '80s Twice”

After rocking big hair and attitude in The Goldbergs, McLendon-Covey embraces "normal" in her role on NBC's St. Denis Medical.

Wendi McLendon-Covey of St. Denis Medical immerses herself in whatever role she is called to do. The term “smother” was popularized by the hit series The Goldbergs (2013-2023), a descriptor for her character Beverly Goldberg, an overbearing mom with good intentions.

Set in the '80s, McLendon-Covey spared no detail getting into character. The actress wore acid-wash jeans, shoulder pads, teased hair, frosted lip gloss, and did Jazzercise in her fictional living room for ten whole seasons.

The series' wildly different nature from St. Denis Medical proves that McLendon-Covey can thrive in just about any environment. She also played a bodacious deputy in Reno 911, a jaded cousin of the bride in Bridesmaids, and a tap-dancing cat lady in Rules of Engagement.

But the 55-year-old admits there is no love lost between her and her shoulder pads. The actress has had her fill of the '80s and is happy to be playing a modern character in the new comedy from the creator of Superstore.

“It's so weird, I have to tell you -- because [of] being on set for 10 years in those clothes and that wig. Listen, I've lived through the '80s twice now; I'm good. I got everything I needed from that decade,” she recently joked with online magazine CBR.

In the workplace comedy St. Denis, she plays Joyce, a hospital administrator who oversees the crazy antics of staff and doctors in a modern emergency department. Joyce has an over-the-top enthusiasm for her job, sometimes inadvertently fueling the shenanigans, and has quickly become a fan favorite.

A highlight for McClendon-Covey is working alongside an incredible cast, which includes David Alan Grier (In Living Color, The American Society of Magical Negroes ), Allison Tolman (Fargo), Josh Lawson (Superstore), Mekki Leeper (The Sex Lives of College Girls), and Kaliko Kauahi (Superstore).

But there’s another surprising bonus to being on the show: she’s embracing the chance to wear “normal” clothes finally.

“Now it's nice to play someone in the modern age, someone current. And it's weird to wear clothes that aren't so costume-y, but I do appreciate it. Believe me, I love wearing normal clothes again,” she explained.

Despite the differences between the two shows, McLendon-Covey always brings a signature offbeat humor that highlights the sheer absurdity of life. She described her St. Denis Medical character to CBR as “a volcano that’s going to explode. And I think it's funnier when she doesn't explode and keeps that happy demeanor for the public.”

She continued, “I think that's so funny because it's so fake. We all know when someone's faking it like that, but she really thinks she's pulling one over on everyone.”

