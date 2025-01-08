St. Denis Medical Star David Alan Grier Shares His Hidden Backstory For Ron

David Alan Grier is a show business professional with a lot of impressive accolades under his belt. So, it makes sense that he’s put in the work to give his St. Denis Medical character, Ron, a rich hidden backstory that’s coming out in small chunks on-screen.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of St. Denis Medical Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The actor has had a storied career but he’s currently turning heads and earning multiple awards nominations (including a recent NAACP Image Award nom) for his role on the new comedy from the creator of Superstore. Anyone who has watched the show so far can tell you a lot about Ron. He’s one of the most senior doctors at the hospital, he’s a little jaded by the healthcare system, he sweats the small stuff and he doesn’t take any guff from his coworkers. However, speaking to NBC Insider in a recent interview, Grier let us in on the artistic process behind crafting his character and even shared some of the hidden gems within his personal headcanon that help him tap into Ron.

“At the heart of it, Ron knows the most, he has the most experience. He’s a little Lou Grant-y, but at the bottom of it he’s a good-hearted and great doctor and only wants the best for the patients,” Grier explained, referencing Ed Asner’s gruff boss character that originated on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) in the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Grier went on to reveal he has an internal backstory for the character that makes a lot of sense given what people have already seen from the first episodes of St. Denis Medical.

“My back page, as we say in actor language, is Ron was young, big afro, full of dreams, you know? ‘We're gonna revamp the whole healthcare system!’” he explained. “He was a revolutionary, man. I’m sure he came in there crusading. He was much Like Allison [Tolman’s] character, Alex, and I think that’s what their real bond is. I think she represents a part of himself that he lost. He lost because he got burnt out by the system, he lost his family, he’s disconnected from his kids because he never stayed home.”

Related

Grier noted a lot of this bond between the two characters came out in the pilot in which Alex keeps getting waylaid leaving the hospital to see her daughter’s play all while Ron kept telling her to simply leave and go enjoy her personal life. He called Ron her “quiet inner voice” telling her that they’ll all be fine if she left.

In fact, having a robust personal life is one of the main reasons that Grier was attracted to the comedy in the first place.

“I have a young daughter, I wanted to stay close to home,” he explained. “I wanted to do a really smart, intelligent script. These are all the asks. Literally, less than a week later my team sent me the script for the St. Denis pilot and it was everything I asked for. Great writing, great role. I got an email from the creators urging me to do it and executives from NBC… That never happens. I had 24 hours and I knew that Wendi [McLendon-Covey] was involved who I’m a big fan of and I knew Allison, who I think the world of. Both amazing actors. That assuaged my doubt in my skill… They were the only people whose work I knew, I never worked with any of these people but it turned into a gift.”

Other cast members on the show include Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper, Kaliko Kauahi and Kahyun Kim are just some of the regular cast members who work alongside Grier on St. Denis Medical every week. The actor concluded his interview by noting that he’s looking forward to an upcoming episode that sees Lawson’s character dance, proving there’s plenty to look forward to as the show continues with its first season.

Catch up on past episodes of St. Denis Medical on Peacock now.